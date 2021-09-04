How to unlock fishing system in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has introduced fishing with the latest 2.1 patch. Players can now catch a wide variety of fish and exchange them for bait recipes, weapons, fishing rods, and more.

Hence, fishing in Genshin Impact is much more than just a mini-game. F2P players who've recently unlocked Baal would undoubtedly want to unlock The Catch Polearm, also available through the fishing system.

Genshin Impact quest named Exploding Population unlocks fishing system

Exploding Population in Genshin Impact becomes available as soon as players run the 2.1 version. It begins in Mondstadt, where the Traveler talks to Katheryne, who informs them about the region's fishing association.

The next part of the quest requires users to talk to Nantuck. The NPC can be found outside Mondstadt's walls, near Cider Lake. Nantuck informs Paimon and Travelers that there has been a fish outbreak in Teyvat.

Accordingly, the associations need a bigger workforce to collect all the fish.

Fishing in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

To finally unlock the fishing system, gamers have to teleport to Springwale and meet Nantuck near Cider Lake.

How to unlock bait recipes and The Catch Polearm through fishing system

After they successfully catch some ordinary fish, users have to talk to Nantuck again. The NPC then informs them about the Ornamental Fish (more valuable specimens).

The Ornamental Fish in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the final part of the Exploding Population quest, players have to catch an Ornamental Fish in Stormbearer Mountains and show it to Nantuck. This will unlock the Fishing Associations in Liyue, Mondstadt, and Inazuma.

To get recipes for fish bait, users can visit the Mondstadt Fishing Association. The Catch Polearm and its refinement materials are available at the Inazuma Fishing Association. Lastly, the Liyue Fishing Association has some Serenia Pot blueprints that help in farming fish.

It is worth noting that The Catch is the best four-star weapon in Genshin Impact for Raiden Shogun. It has an Energy Recharge sub-stat and a passive that boosts Elemental Burst DMG.

Unique fishing rods are also up for sale at fishing associations in Genshin Impact. However, they do not help in the fish catching process. Hence, it is recommended that gamers should first avail new weapons and blueprints before investing in fishing rods.

