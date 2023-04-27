How to unlock Flower Map in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a sequel to the popular Jedi Fallen Order developed by Respawn Entertainment. The title has added various unique activities for players to indulge in, surpassing its predecessor in terms of replayability and overall gameplay. Gardening is one of those unique activities that Star Wars Jedi Survivor players can partake in as they collect and grow a wide variety of plants in their own rooftop garden.

While players are busy fighting the war of Dark vs Light, Gardening can be a fun break. Players can collect hundreds of seeds from across areas in Koboh. That being said, this article will guide players to unlock the Flower Map in Star Wars Jedi Survivor through a few easy steps.

Unlocking Flower Map in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and finding important NPC

Players will find an easy way to get a hold of the Flower Map by following a few easy steps in the game. These include:

Get to Jedha and make your way to the Blustery Mesa. Progressing to Chapter 4 will take you to this territory regardless of exploring alone. However, unlocking the Flower Map requires finding an NPC named Pili Walde.

Once Walde is found, you will have to recruit her. You can talk to her immediately once you located her on Cantina's rooftop.

There are a total of 10 plants available in the game. You will then have to find a sample of each Flower Plants available in Jedi: Survivor.

Once the samples are collected, head back to your Garden and plant them.

Wait for each of them to grow.

Collecting samples for each plant in Star Wars Jedi Survivor may be overwhelming for some players. That said, here's a list of locations for all the plants in Koboh:

Tuber Maw (Southern Ridge)

Spine Fluff (Southern Ridge)

Bluebell Squish (Southern Ridge)

Fire Pineapple (Gorge Crash Site)

Cactus Ball (Gorge Crash Site)

Crimson Jelly Spire (Devastated Settlement)

Palm Fruit Shell (Harvest Ridge)

Pine Fern (Hunter's Quarry)

Koboh Spiker (Summit Ridge)

Golden Moss (Rabler's Reach Outpost)

Players can easily collect and plant the seeds into their Garden of the mentioned Flower samples by drifting through the aforementioned locations. Once that is done, one can unlock the Flower Map (Seed Pods).

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has been one of the most anticipated games of 2023. Players have waited three years for this sequel to arrive, as it surpasses its predecessor in many aspects. There is still a lot more to explore in a galaxy far, far away as Cal Kestis continues to roam unexplored planets with his trusty Lightsaber and BD-1 exploration droid.

