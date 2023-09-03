How to unlock Fontaine Reputation System in Genshin Impact: Quest guide and rewards

Most Genshin Impact players are aware that the Reputation system exists in all the nations, including Fontaine. Increasing your Reputation EXP by doing World Quests, exploration, bounties, and requests, will help you level up and obtain exciting rewards. You will want to unlock the Fontaine Reputation system at the earliest, especially considering that valuable items like Hydroculus Resonance Stone and Hydro Treasure Compass are locked behind these rewards.

The Fontaine Reputation system can be easily unlocked in Genshin Impact by interacting with an NPC named Euphrasie and completing the Steambird Interview dialogue quest. However, you need to first fulfill certain prerequisites to do so.

This guide will explain how you can complete the Steambird Interview quest to unlock the Fontaine Reputation system. It will also mention the rewards that you can obtain by progressing in it.

Quest to unlock Fontaine Reputation in Genshin Impact: Steambird Interview

The rewards for Fontaine Reputation system (Image via HoYoverse)

You will need to complete the World Quest called "Steambird Interview" to unlock the Fontaine Reputation system in Genshin Impact. You can complete this quest by interacting with the NPC called Euphrasie, who is the Chief Editor of The Steambird.

Although it is quite easy to do so, this World Quest will not show up on your map until you have completed the Archon Quest Chapter IV Act II - As Light Rain Falls Without Reason.

Once you complete the required quest, you can unlock the Fontaine Reputation system in Genshin Impact by following the easy steps given ahead:

The Steambird HQ location players need to reach for the Fontaine Reputation system (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason" Archon Quest, teleport to the Court of Fontaine at the Teleport Waypoint located near Hotel Debord.

Sprint towards The Steambird HQ marked on the map above to begin the Steambird Interview World Quest.

After arriving at The Steambird building, you can find an NPC named Euphrasie on the staircase out front.

Euphrasie, the Chief Editor of The Steambird as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with Euphrasie, the Chief Editor of The Steambird.

After engaging in a small dialogue sequence, you will unlock the Fontaine reputation system.

After this, you can proceed with earning Reputation EXP to obtain several rewards, including the Fontaine-themed Wind Glider skin called "Wings of Merciful, Wrathful Waters."

List of all Fontaine Reputation rewards in Genshin Impact

There are multiple rewards that can be obtained by advancing through the Fontaine Reputation levels. By completing World Quests, exploration, bounties, and requests, you will earn the Reputation EXP required to progress through the levels. There are many useful items that you can receive for doing so, including gadgets like Crystalfly Trap.

A list of all the Fontaine Reputation rewards from Levels 1 to 10 has been provided below:

Level 1 Recipe - Steak Tartare Level 2 (450 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Distributed Forward Supply DepotMechanistic Lamp - Outdoor LightingFeature Unlocked - Fontaine Mining Outcrop Search Level 3 (500 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Crystalfly Trap Level 4 (550 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Fontaine - Wondrous MachineRecipe - Fruity TrioFeature Unlocked - Fontaine Merchant Discounts Level 5 (600 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Wind-Powered Wind Generator Level 6 (650 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Fontaine Genius Invokation TCG Card BackRecipe - Vessie Chicken Level 7 (700 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Court of Justice's LeisureCourt of Justice's Prosperity Level 8 (750 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Fontaine - Big News NamecardInstructions - Hydroculus Resonance Stone Level 9 (800 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Diagram - Hydro Treasure Compass Level 10 (850 Fontaine Reputation EXP) Wings of Merciful, Wrathful Waters

By reaching the maximum Level 10 of the Fontaine Reputation system, you can obtain the Fontaine-themed Wind Glider skin in Genshin Impact.