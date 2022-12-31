How to unlock Hall of Ancient Heroes in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Added alongside the Council of Heroes update back in May, the Hall of Ancient Heroes is one of the few additions that gets players interested in the kingdom-building aspect of Cookie Run: Kingdom. Considering that it solves a major problem, particularly one that's faced by F2P players, the attention the Kingdom Facility receives is more than justified.

Furthermore, it adds a new resource for Cookie Run: Kingdom players to collect, namely Radiant Shards. Read on to find out more about what problems the Hall of Ancient Heroes has solved, how to unlock it, and how to obtain Radiant Shards.

Hall of Ancient Heroes in Cookie Run: Kingdom: All you need to know

As for its relevance within the storyline, the Hall of Ancient Heroes is a monument to the Ancient Cookies who fought in the original battle against Dark Enchantress Cookie, which is a major part of the introductory story shown after players load up Cookie Run: Kingdom for the very first time. The monument's description reads:

"An edifice in honor of the legendary heroes of the ancient times!"

This is why there are "Hero" Cookies and "Disciple" Cookies. The player's five most leveled up Cookies will be chosen by default to be Hero Cookies, and the character with the lowest level amongst those five will be the Paragon Cookie.

Later on, Cookie Run: Kingdom players are free to select any Cookies above Lv. 30 to be their Hero Cookies, and the Paragon Cookie will automatically be the Cookie with the lowest level from the five Cookies that players choose.

Once this step is complete, players can then select a Disciple Cookie. Any character can be chosen here, as long as the Cookie is above Lv. 30. The Disciple Cookie's level will then be matched with the Paragon Cookie.

This means that if the Paragon Cookie is a Lv. 60 Cookie, and the Disciple is a Lv. 31 Cookie, when the latter is placed into the Hall of Ancient Heroes, their level will automatically be bumped up to 60.

The major problem that this facility addressed is the constant hunt for EXP Star Jellies to level up Cookies. Cookie Run: Kingdom players can boost a total of 19 Cookies from the Hall, with each slot costing an increasing amount of Radiant Shards.

Fortunately, unlocking the Hall of Ancient Heroes is a fairly simple task. Players will need at least six Cookies above Lv. 30 and they will also have to clear 6-15 in World Exploration. After that, players must clear the following Maestro Sugar Gnome missions:

A Well-fed Gnome: Deliver 2 Tart Jampies to the Sugar Gnomes (Rewards: 32,000 Kingdom EXP, 12,000 Coins, 300 Crystals)

Building the Hall: Excavate the Statue to build the Hall of Ancient Heroes (Requires 1 Aurora Compass) (Rewards: 85,000 Kingdom EXP, 15,000 Coins, 20 EXP Star Jellies Lv. 5, 1,000 Radiant Shards).

Presently, the Tree of Wishes, the Fountain of Abundance, and several World Exploration stages are the best sources for a consistent supply of Radiant Shards in Cookie Run: Kingdom. Players can trade in their existing resources for these Shards at certain locations, including the Medal Shop and the Seaside Market.

Fans can track this space to see all the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom releases as they come out.

