Is Dark Enchantress Cookie coming to Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Given that Dark Enchantress Cookie is the main antagonist for most of the World Exploration storyline and Cookie Odyssey, Cookie Run: Kingdom fans demanding her release as a playable character isn't surprising.

The catalyst of the Dark Flour War, which sets up the entire PvE storyline, Dark Enchantress Cookie's release, is taken to mean the release of a prequel to the storyline that fans have grown to love. It could also share some insight into how she transitioned into her current state from White Lily Cookie.

With rumors of this demand materializing soon floating on Reddit, this article explores their authenticity and also discusses the NPC's possible skill and category.

Dark Enchantress Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

While Dark Ēṇchantress Cookie has featured in several storylines across Cookie Run: Kingdom and Ovenbreak, there isn't much to go on as to what the Cookie's skillset would be in CRK.

While many believe the "Enchantress" title will mean she will be a Magic Cookie, some find it unlikely that two (the first being Frost Queen) of eight Legendary Cookies will belong in the same category.

Given that the latest Legendary Cookie to be released, Black Pearl, wasn't originally part of the game, it does mean that developers are not against retroactively adding characters to the Legendary rarity. This gives room for the possibility of two legendary Magic Cookies.

CookieRun @CookieRun Even Dark Enchantress Cookie is in a guild!

Dark Enchantress Cookie is the central antagonist in Cookie Run: OvenBreak as well, and in that game, her "Wrath of the Crimson Darkness" skill has her creating a magic circle that absords obstacles in her way. CR OvenBreak is an endless runner game similar to what the BTS Mini Game looks like in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Given that most Cookies brought over from OvenBreak retain some core aspects of their skill in Cookie Run: Kingdom, this adds some more truth to Dark Enchantress being a Magic Cookie. Furthermore, it alludes to a skill where she will summon a similar magic circle and contain enemies inside it, possibly dealing periodic damage and debuffs, and single-hit damage when it bursts.

As for the rumors buzzing in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community, these have been sparked by Dark Enchantress Cookie's voice actor Patty McCormack saying in a now deleted tweet that she is looking forward to more recording sessions for the character.

The Oscar-nominated actress deleted the tweet within minutes, but it was enough to set off a buzz about the possibility of the NPC joining the game fully. She has made several similar tweets, but considering how she deleted her most recent one under possible pressure from the developers does affirm the rumors a little.

