How to unlock Hold My Liber-tea! trophy in Helldivers 2?

The Hold My Liber-tea! trophy in Helldivers 2 is one of many unlockable trophies and collectibles players will come across during their adventures to save Super Earth. Arrowhead Game Studios' newest co-op experience offers plenty to do, and the wide variety of weapons players can access in the game offers even more ways to complete your objective.

Arrowhead Game Studios has successfully built upon everything that made the first title great. Moreover, the transition to third-person action has been very well received by the fans. Though Helldivers 2 does have some server issues that have hindered the launch experience, they will most likely be rectified as newer patches continue to be released over time.

This article will serve as a guide to help you unlock the Hold My Liber-tea! trophy in Helldivers 2.

Here's how to unlock the Hold My Liber-tea! trophy in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

For now, there are a total of 39 trophies in Helldivers 2. These are spread across three tiers: gold, silver, and bronze. These tiers don't just indicate how special these trophies are but also how difficult it will be to unlock them.

While the gold ones will pose the most formidable challenge, and the silver trophies can be a little tricky to unlock, unlocking bronze trophies should pose no challenge at all.

Here's how to unlock the Hold My Liber-tea! trophy in Helldivers 2:

Make sure you have the Jump Pack active in backpack stratagems.

Use the Jump Pack to propel yourself into the air.

Collide with an object or drop from a high enough place to trigger a ragdoll state.

If you've followed these steps and your character was knocked into a ragdoll state while using the Jump Pack, the Hold My Liber-tea! trophy in Helldivers 2 should now show up in your trophy collection.

Usually, a pop-up on your screen will indicate when this works; however, you can check the trophies tab on Steam or PlayStation to check whether the trophy has been unlocked.

Helldivers 2 is now available for purchase on PC via Steam and PS5. There are two different versions available at the moment: the Standard Edition, which comes in at $39.99, and the Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition, which costs $59.99 but also comes with a bunch of new cosmetics.