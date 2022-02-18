How to unlock Hunting in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is full of many items to discover and skills to unlock. Some of the most important skills that players can learn are Trade Skills. There are six different Trade Skills in the game, and these special skills allow players to gather and craft different items depending on the skill being used. For Hunting specifically, players can hunt small animals and gather items from them.

Players of Lost Ark can pick up Trade Skills from the quest Crown of Lakebar

As players make their way through the main storyline of Lost Ark, they will come upon a quest in West Luterra called Crown of Lakebar. This quest, upon completion, will allow the player to have access to the six different Trade Skills available. In order to fully unlock Hunting, players should talk to the NPC, Nickel, located in Lakebar Village in order to acquire the Trade Skill Tools needed.

Hunting will allow the player to search for small animals

Lost Ark players are able to use the Search skill to highlight their prey that they can then harvest for materials. (Image via Smilegate)

With access to the Hunting Trade Skill, players can then begin to search for animals, such as the Plump Stormcloud Rabbits in Bilbrin Forest. To do this, players should access the Trade Skill Menu by pressing the 'B' key on their keyboard. They can then drag the skills 'Search' and 'Throw' to their hotkeys in order to be able to use the Hunting Trade Skill.

Once the skills are correctly bound to the players keyboard the hunt can begin

Players should begin the hunt for animals by checking their World Map to see what animals are present in the region they are currently in. Activate the 'Search' ability and start looking for those animals. Once an animal is located, players should then use the ability 'Throw' to hunt the said animal. Players can then walk up to the animal and harvest the materials that the animal has dropped.

The animals players hunt will drop items for them to harvest

Players can increase their Trade Skills by performing them while out questing in the world of Arkesia. (Image via Smilegate)

Once players begin to harvest the animals they have hunted, they will be able to pick up items such as meat and hide from them. Players can use the meat to make some Cooking Trade Skill recipes. By completing more hunts, players can increase their Hunting Trade Skill level and find bigger and better prey.

Edited by Mayank Shete