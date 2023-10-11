How to unlock Illari in Overwatch 2 Season 7

lllari was the last Support Hero that was released in Overwatch 2 on August 10, 2023. According to the lore, she is the last among the Inti Warriors and has solar threads woven throughout her body and, therefore, is bestowed with the power of the sun. Many players believe that her design and abilities share a similarity with League of Legends' Senna, making her something of a hybrid between a Support and a Damage character.

As with all new characters in Overwatch 2, Illari was also available as part of the Season 6 Battle Pass when she was released. You could get her for free by grinding to Tier 45 of the Pass or instantly by purchasing the premium track. However, with the advent of Season 7, this method of acquiring the new Support Hero is not available anymore.

All hope is not lost, as you can still unlock Illari in the current season and beyond. This guide will walk you through the various ways you can get Illari Overwatch 2 Season 7 onwards.

There are two ways to unlock Illari in Overwatch 2 Season 7

Buying Illari from the Shop

Illari bundle (Image via Blizzard)

You can purchase Illari from the in-game shop for 900 Overwatch Coins. This will give you instant access to the character. You can also purchase the Illari Starter pack for 1900 Overwatch Coins, which will give you a bunch of cosmetics, including the Sundown Illari Legendary skin, Captive Sun highlight intro, and Over the Shoulder victory pose.

Sundown Illari (Image via Blizzard)

Both these bundles can be found in the Hero section of the Shop.

Completing challenges to unlock Illari

You can also head to the Challenges menu and find the Hero Challenges section. Under Illari, you can find the objectives needed to be fulfilled to get access to this Overwatch 2 character. There are six challenges, which are:

Wins for Illari: Complete 50 games queued as All Roles or playing Support heroes in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or No Limits. Wins grant double progress.

Complete 50 games queued as All Roles or playing Support heroes in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or No Limits. Wins grant double progress. Practice Healing Pylon: Attach Healing Pylon to a wall or ceiling and heal 150 damage with it in the Practice Range as Illari.

Attach Healing Pylon to a wall or ceiling and heal 150 damage with it in the Practice Range as Illari. Practice Solar Rifle primary fire: Deal 400 damage using Solar Rifle's fully-charged primary fire in the Practice Range as Illari.

Deal 400 damage using Solar Rifle's fully-charged primary fire in the Practice Range as Illari. Practice Captive Sun: Detonate a Sunstruck enemy after using Captive Sun in the Practice Range as Illari.

Detonate a Sunstruck enemy after using Captive Sun in the Practice Range as Illari. Practice Outburst: Activate Outburst with and without the high jump in the Practice Range as Illari.

Activate Outburst with and without the high jump in the Practice Range as Illari. Practice Solar Rifle secondary fire: Heal 200 damage using Solar Rifle's secondary fire in the Practice Range as Illari.

Overwatch 2 Season 7 is now live and features a brand new Battle Pass as well as a new Control map.