How to unlock the Island Designer app in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons proved to be an upgrade from previous iterations of the title since the customization options available in the title were far more advanced than in previous games. New Horizons players are well-known for their creativity when it comes to designing their island, and the Island Designer app was added to the game by Nintendo to make this process even easier for players.

However, the Island Designer app is one of the end-game features of New Horizons, meaning that players will have to unlock almost every feature of the game before they can get the Designer App feature. Here's how players can unlock the Island Designer app in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Steps to unlock the Island Designer app in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Island Designer app in Nintendo's life-simulation title, New Horizons, can help players unlock terraforming features including waterfalls and cliffs. However, there are several steps players have to complete before they can unlock the useful Island Designer app in New Horizons.

First, players must have unlocked a permanent Resident Services building in the game. This can be done by completing a few things: building a Musuem, building the Nook's Cranny shop, and inviting 3 villagers to reside on their island.

Next, players must upgrade their island to achieve at least a 3-star rating. This can be done by keeping the island clutter free and clean, and well-decorated with fences and other decorative items.

Upon achieving a 3-star rating for their island, players will then be visited by K.K. Slider, the traveling dog musician. Players must interact with him and get him to perform on their island at least once. Once this is done, players will be visited by Tom Nook who will inform them that they can now gain access to the Island Designer app.

This is all players have to do to unlock the Island Designer app on their NookPhones in New Horizons. Once the app is unlocked, players gain access to a whole variety of terraforming options, and they can definitely get their creative juices flowing to create the best island designs in the game.

The Island Designer app can easily be deemed one of the best things to be introduced in Animal Crossing: New Horizons by Nintendo, since players can implement their own creativity in the game without restrictions of any kind.

