How to unlock the latest Champion King hero skin in Clash of Clans?

Cosmetic upgrades in Clash of Clans are a great way for players to differentiate themselves from enemies and personalize the aesthetic of their base. Players can do so by purchasing new backgrounds, hero skins, and more. The developers regularly provide players with new hero skins through Gold Pass and shop offers.

The latest hero skin is the Champion King skin, which is available in the game as a shop offer. Players can unlock this skin using real money and use the same during attacks and defenses. Players must unlock the hero skin by October 1.

This article will explore the Champion King hero skin in Clash of Clans, its effects, and more.

Latest Barbarian King hero skin in Clash of Clans

For the first time in the history of Clash of Clans, developers have relaunched a hero skin. The Champion King hero skin, which is the latest in-game hero skin, was initially introduced during the Clash of Clans World Finals 2020. Players who missed out on this unique hero skin can now purchase it before October 1.

The in-game description of the Champion King hero skin is as follows:

"Missed out on the Champion King? This is your third chance to get the 2020 Clash World Championships Hero Skin! After purchase, go to the Barbarian King Altar and click on Change Skin to select the Champion King Skin. Available for a limited time only!"

Players can unlock this unique limited-time hero skin using real money. There are various hero skins available for Archer Queen, Royal Champion, and Grand Warden, but Barbarian King has very few Legendary skins, so players will be looking forward to unlocking this hero skin and completing their World Champion hero skins set.

The Champion King hero skin has been released alongside the Champion Queen and Champion Warden hero skins to help players complete their cosmetic set. The Champion King hero skin features the Barbarian King dressed in a Golden and Gray costume with a magical sword.

Like the Pixel Queen hero skin, players can only unlock the Champion King hero skin by purchasing the limited-time hero skin shop offer. The hero skin comes with several features, including:

Custom model

Visual effects

Custom textures

Sound effects

Special voice

Special animations

Custom spawned units

The Champion King hero skin comes with a variety of effects and animations. These animations will be visible to the enemy during multiplayer and clan war battles, and even during defenses.

Unlock the Champion King hero skin

Champion King hero skin shop offer (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can unlock the Champion King hero skin by October 1 using the limited-edition store offer. Players can follow the steps mentioned below to unlock the latest hero skin in Clash of Clans:

Click the Sweet Victory offer in the shop, which includes the exclusive Champion King hero skin.

Make a payment of ₹899 using coupon codes, cards, net banking, mobile wallets, or UPI.

Once the payment is approved, the skin will be unlocked and available under the Barbarian King costumes.

Choose the Barbarian King and then equip the Champion King hero skin.

The Champion King hero skin is one of the best Barbarian King hero skins in Clash of Clans. Players should also try to unlock the Champion Queen and Champion Warden hero skins to complete their World Champion hero skins set.

