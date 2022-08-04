Unlock the August Gold Pass Rewards in Clash of Clans

With new challenges, structures, and armies added for players, Clash of Clans has remained one of the most popular online multiplayer games. These improvements, particularly the troop and seasonal challenges, allow players to have fun while obtaining new rewards.

The monthly challenges for the August season have been made available, giving players the chance to collect resources and magical goods. In addition to free benefits, purchasing the Gold Pass enables players to access premium rewards like the Party Champion Hero skin, extra resources, and different rewards.

In this article, we will explore the various rewards of the August Season Challenge's Gold Pass and methods to unlock it in Clash of Clans.

Monthly Gold Pass in Clash of Clans

Players can upgrade and improve their equipment by completing the in-game Season Challenge missions. Seasonal challenges are open to players with Town Hall level 7 or higher.

The awards are given to the participants individually instead of the Clan as a whole, making it comparable to Clan Games. The game's challenges must each be completed on their own.

Seasonal challenges for August in Clash of Clans are described as follows in-game:

"It's another new season stacked with amazing perks and rewards! Get the Party Champion Hero skin with this month's Gold Pass!"

There are two tiers for the August season challenge: the Free and Gold Pass tiers. The Gold Pass tier is a paid version with many more advantages and a unique hero skin, whereas the free tier is accessible to everyone.

Only Gold Pass holders can access a few restricted features like magic items, hero skins, and increased seasonal chest storage.

The August Gold Pass, which includes the brand-new, exclusive Party Champion hero skin, is now available in the game. The developers release a new Gold Pass each month.

The limited-edition Party Champion Hero skin and the new Party theme skin set can be unlocked by Gold Pass holders who reach the 2600 progress bar. Soon, forthcoming Gold Passes and shop promotions will unleash the Party Champion, Party King, and Party Warden.

Unlock the Gold Pass and earn various rewards

The new hero skin can only be obtained by purchasing the August Season's Gold Pass, as it can only be used for this season and cannot be transferred to other seasons.

It can be obtained between the start of the season's challenges and the last day of the season. You won't be able to buy a Gold Pass for that season if there are less than 24 hours left in it.

The Gold Pass costs ₹449, and players can pay using a card, net banking, coupon code, wallet, or any other method. The following are the various rewards for the August Season Challenge's Gold Pass:

An additional 25,000,000 of each type of elixir and gold can be stored in the season bank, along with 250000 Dark elixir magic items such as books of spells and heroes, hero potions and builder potions, ruins, etc.

Among other special rewards are collector, builder, and training boosts, which help increase their production speed by a certain percentage.

"Party Champion," a special Royal Champion hero skin for Gold Pass users

One of the best ways to acquire extra resources, Magic Items, skins, and other priceless benefits is with the Clash of Clans Gold Pass. Therefore, purchasing the Gold Pass for the August season can obtain the most recent Party Champion skin and other benefits.

