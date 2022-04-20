How to unlock License to Kill outfit in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is a first-person shooter reminiscent of Left 4 Dead, with its team-based gameplay and hordes of zombies to take down. Players have to work together if they plan on surviving until the end, which is unlikely at best.

Looking good, however, may seem like the last thing on a user’s mind. After all, it is a zombie apocalypse. But Cleaners in Back 4 Blood have various skins that they can unlock and equip, giving their Cleaner a look that helps them stand out.

For example, Evangelo has a white suit that makes him look quite dapper, dubbed “License To Kill.”

Back 4 Blood: Unlocking Evangelo’s License To Kill outfit

For starters, users will want to purchase the Tunnels of Terror DLC, the first and only expansion currently available in Back 4 Blood. It adds a new type of content crucial to unlocking the outfit: Ridden Hives. These appear during the story missions, and unfortunately, those hives appear randomly.

Thankfully, the Tunnels of Terror expansion also added a new Cleaner: Heng. He has the uncanny ability to locate where Ridden Hives are without needing to be nearby. At least one person should be Heng, so Ridden Hives are highlighted.

Choosing to accept a Ridden Hive will start an event, which ends the current mission to begin the Ridden Hive. Every member of the team has to be present and accepted.

Once inside, gamers will come face to face with new monsters. More importantly, they can find a new type of melee weapon inside: Skull Totems.

Skull Totems are not only weapons but act as a kind of currency. Should players have one in their hands after the Ridden Hive is completed, it will be added to their inventory. It can then be traded at the Supply Lines for valuable goods, like the Plague Doctor and License To Kill outfits for Doc and Evangelo, respectively.

The License To Kill outfit costs 13 Skull Totems. However, it is worth noting that it may not appear at the Supply Lines, as it’s random. When it does appear, all the items coming before it have to be unlocked to get the skin itself.

In other words, have more than 13 Skull Totems just in case it becomes an issue in Back 4 Blood.

