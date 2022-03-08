How to unlock the Livery Editor in Gran Turismo 7

Players of Gran Turismo 7 are dropped into an amazing racing simulator with so many items and features to be unlocked. One of the features that need to be unlocked is the Livery Editor.

The only way for players to unlock different items in the game is through completing the objectives given to them from the Menu Book. To unlock the Livery Editor, players need to unlock Menu Book 7. Here is how.

How players can unlock the Livery Editor in Gran Turismo 7

When first starting out in Gran Turismo 7, the player is limited in what they can do. There are so many unlockables that they need to earn, but it all just boils down to completing items in the Menu Book.

In order to complete Menu Book 7, players need to collect a 2005 Mini Cooper S, 2009 Abarth 500, and a 2014 Volkswagen Polo GTI. Collecting these items will take a bit of grinding and saving money.

A player should save their hard-earned money for buying the required cars

Players should save their money to buy the cars required for Menu Book 7 if they want to unlock the Livery Editor as soon as possible (Image via Polyphony Digital)

The best way for players to complete Menu Book 7, is to not use any money to complete the previous Menu Books 1-6. This way, when the time comes to have the required vehicles, the player will either have enough to get them outright, or come very close to it.

Players will need to do a few different things to earn the money required, but luckily there are straightforward ways to earn it.

How to earn money in Gran Turismo 7

The easiest way for players to earn money in Gran Turismo 7 is by completing races. A player's rank at the end of the event will determine the amount of credits (money) they receive.

One way to make this easier for the player is to lower the game's difficulty to the lowest setting. This will make it easier to place higher, and players can ramp it back up when they want to race for real.

Spending Roulette Tickets

Players can spend their Roulette Tickets to unlock credits as well as rare cars (Image via Polyphony Digital)

Another way for players to earn extra credit is by using their Roulette Tickets. This is a great way to get rare cars, parts or credits. The only issue is that it is a random reward and so players do not have a set way of knowing what they are going to receive from doing it.

While unreliable for guaranteed payouts, it is a great way for players to gain rewards, as all of the items received are quality.

Unlocking the Livery Editor in Gran Turismo 7

Now that the players have enough money to purchase the cars needed for Menu Book 7, they should now have access to the Livery Editor. Now all they need to do is select the Livery Editor from the Menu and they will be well on their way to amazing designs and unique looks for their cars.

