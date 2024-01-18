How to unlock the map in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Due to the vast open-world nature of its world, Ubisoft has included a handy map in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. This is key to navigating the treacherous terrain of Mount Qaf to track down the missing Prince Ghassan. It's important to note that since the latest Metrroidvania game begins with a linear narrative segment, the map is not available right off the bat.

The guide discusses everything players need to know about the map in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. This includes how to obtain it and also discover layouts using Map Pieces.

How to get the map in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

After players begin a new game save file, they will quickly become familiar with the game's controls and mechanics. Not long after, the basic premise of The Lost Crown also surfaces, sending the protagonist Sargon and his Immortals warriors on a quest to save the kidnapped Prince of Persia.

This takes the team to Mount Qaf, a massive region teeming with secrets to discover and mysteries to encounter. The map is obtained soon after players encounter their first Wak-Wak tree in the game, which acts as a save point in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

This key item allows using the map in the game (Screenshot from Prince of Persia The Lost Crown)

A young girl named Fariba will bestow an item called the "Eye of the Wanderer" to Sargon. It allows mapping the areas and their layout as Sargon progresses them and intelligently marking points of interest, as discussed in our Prince of Persia The Lost Crown review. While players can add custom markers, the map legend consists of the following icons by default:

Main quest

Side quest

Wak-Wak tree

Homa Statues (Fast Travel)

Fariba's location

Memory Shards (manually placed by the user)

Players will also obtain Memory Shards, allowing them to capture a screenshot of the overworld at any point in the game and mark it on the map. This will enable players to take note of specific hazards or blockages that cannot be progressed past yet, making it an important aspect of the map in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

What are Map Pieces in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown?

The map of Mount Qaf operates on a fog-of-discovery basis (Screenshot from Prince of Persia The Lost Crown)

As players explore more of the various biomes across the world, they will fill up the map slowly. To see its layouts, however, players need Map Pieces. These will help clear up the fog, bringing the actual layout of a region to light. They can usually be obtained from Fariba - who can be tracked down by her whistling sound cues - or obtained from certain chests as rewards.

This helps ease the exploration aspect as well. That is all players need to know about the map in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

The game is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.