Prince of Persia The Lost Crown brings the iconic series into the modern realm with a new entry that pays homage to the franchise's roots. Boasting modern visuals, this Metroidvania game is now available across all current platforms. This way, fans of the series and those new to it can experience it. However, before diving into Mount Qaf's secrets, setting up the game is crucial.
This guide details all graphics options for players who have purchased the game on PC. Furthermore, we will also discuss control schemes for Sargon and his tools across all platforms.
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown all graphics settings
The following settings can be viewed and adjusted under the Display tab of the options menu:
- Display Mode: Toggle between Fullscreen, Windowed, and Fullscreen Window.
- Resolution: Players can adjust the game's resolution here.
- Vsync: Enable or disable the Vsync feature; the former caps the frame rate and eliminates screen tearing but also introduces some input latency, while the latter allows running the game uncapped at the cost of visible tear.
- Graphics: Adjusts the visual fidelity between three presets: Normal, High, and Ultra. Higher graphics settings consume more resources, including video memory.
- Anti-aliasing: Allows determining the object edge treatment algorithm to be used in the game for rendering cleaner, crisper assets without stair-step jaggies. Players can pick between FXAA and SMAA or turn it off entirely.
Unfortunately, that is it for any significant graphics settings in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. Besides the aforementioned graphics presets and anti-aliasing, PC players will be disappointed to learn that there are no advanced parameters to adjust, like lighting, shadow quality, and textures.
On the flip side, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is a surprisingly light game to run, as we noted in our system requirements guide. We had no issues running the game, which maxed out at 1440p 165 FPS at Ultra on a laptop-grade RTX 3070 Ti. As such, the lack of in-depth tweakable graphics settings stings a lot less for a PC game.
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown all control settings
Whether players prefer a controller or a keyboard and mouse setup on PC, knowing the ins and outs of controlling Sargon and his tools is key to exploring Mount Qaf. We look at the customizable controls for all target platforms.
Note that there are minor spoilers for abilities and weapons on button mappings in this section:
Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S controller
- D-Pad Up: Consume Potion
- D-Pad Down: Memory Shard
- Left Stick: Movement
- Left Stick (Up/Down): Interact with objects
- Right Stick: Move Camera
- Right Stick (Press): Clairvoyance
- View Button: Map
- Share Button: Pause Menu
- A: Jump
- B: Dimensional Claw
- X: Perform Melee Attacks
- Y: Bow
- Y (Hold): Chakram
- LB: Shadow of the Simurgh
- RB: Fabric of Time
- LT: Parry
- LT (Hold) + X/Y: Athra Abilities
- RT: Dodge/Slide/Rush of the Simurgh
PS4 DualShock 4 and PS5 DualSense controller
- D-Pad Up: Consume Potion
- D-Pad Down: Memory Shard
- Left Stick: Movement
- Left Stick (Up/Down): Interact with objects
- Right Stick: Move Camera
- Right Stick (Press)/R3: Clairvoyance
- Left on touchpad: Map
- Right on touchpad: Pause Menu
- Cross: Jump
- Circle: Dimensional Claw
- Square: Perform Melee Attacks
- Triangle: Bow
- Triangle (Hold): Chakram
- L1: Shadow of the Simurgh
- R1: Fabric of Time
- L2: Parry
- L2 (Hold) + X/Y: Athra Abilities
- R2: Dodge/Slide/Rush of the Simurgh
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con/Pro Controller
- Up: Consume Potion
- Down: Memory Shard
- Left Stick: Movement
- Left Stick (Up/Down): Interact with objects
- Right Stick: Move Camera
- Right Stick (Press): Clairvoyance
- Minus Button: Map
- Plus Button: Pause Menu
- B: Jump
- A: Dimensional Claw
- Y: Perform Melee Attacks
- X: Bow
- X (Hold): Chakram
- L: Shadow of the Simurgh
- R: Fabric of Time
- ZL: Parry
- ZL (Hold) + X/Y: Athra Abilities
- ZR: Dodge/Slide/Rush of the Simurg
Keyboard (QWERTY) and mouse controls
- Q: Consume Potion
- V: Memory Shard
- WASD: Movement
- Z: Interact with objects
- Arrow Up/Down/Left/Right: Move Camera
- C: Clairvoyance
- Tab: Map
- Esc: Pause Menu
- Space: Jump
- F: Dimensional Claw
- Left Click: Perform Melee Attacks
- Right Click: Bow
- Right Click (Hold): Chakram
- E: Shadow of the Simurgh
- Middle Mouse Button: Fabric of Time
- Ctrl: Parry
- Ctrl (Hold) + 1/2: Athra Abilities
- Shift: Dodge/Slide/Rush of the Simurgh
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown arrives on January 18, 2024, for all platforms. Pre-orders are now live, allowing Deluxe Edition buyers to gain three days early access to the game.