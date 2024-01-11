Prince of Persia The Lost Crown brings the iconic series into the modern realm with a new entry that pays homage to the franchise's roots. Boasting modern visuals, this Metroidvania game is now available across all current platforms. This way, fans of the series and those new to it can experience it. However, before diving into Mount Qaf's secrets, setting up the game is crucial.

This guide details all graphics options for players who have purchased the game on PC. Furthermore, we will also discuss control schemes for Sargon and his tools across all platforms.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown all graphics settings

The following settings can be viewed and adjusted under the Display tab of the options menu:

Display Mode: Toggle between Fullscreen, Windowed, and Fullscreen Window.

Toggle between Fullscreen, Windowed, and Fullscreen Window. Resolution: Players can adjust the game's resolution here.

Players can adjust the game's resolution here. Vsync: Enable or disable the Vsync feature; the former caps the frame rate and eliminates screen tearing but also introduces some input latency, while the latter allows running the game uncapped at the cost of visible tear.

Enable or disable the Vsync feature; the former caps the frame rate and eliminates screen tearing but also introduces some input latency, while the latter allows running the game uncapped at the cost of visible tear. Graphics: Adjusts the visual fidelity between three presets: Normal, High, and Ultra. Higher graphics settings consume more resources, including video memory.

Adjusts the visual fidelity between three presets: Normal, High, and Ultra. Higher graphics settings consume more resources, including video memory. Anti-aliasing: Allows determining the object edge treatment algorithm to be used in the game for rendering cleaner, crisper assets without stair-step jaggies. Players can pick between FXAA and SMAA or turn it off entirely.

Unfortunately, that is it for any significant graphics settings in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. Besides the aforementioned graphics presets and anti-aliasing, PC players will be disappointed to learn that there are no advanced parameters to adjust, like lighting, shadow quality, and textures.

On the flip side, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is a surprisingly light game to run, as we noted in our system requirements guide. We had no issues running the game, which maxed out at 1440p 165 FPS at Ultra on a laptop-grade RTX 3070 Ti. As such, the lack of in-depth tweakable graphics settings stings a lot less for a PC game.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown all control settings

Whether players prefer a controller or a keyboard and mouse setup on PC, knowing the ins and outs of controlling Sargon and his tools is key to exploring Mount Qaf. We look at the customizable controls for all target platforms.

Note that there are minor spoilers for abilities and weapons on button mappings in this section:

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S controller

D-Pad Up: Consume Potion

Consume Potion D-Pad Down: Memory Shard

Memory Shard Left Stick: Movement

Movement Left Stick (Up/Down): Interact with objects

Interact with objects Right Stick: Move Camera

Move Camera Right Stick (Press): Clairvoyance

Clairvoyance View Button: Map

Map Share Button: Pause Menu

Pause Menu A: Jump

Jump B: Dimensional Claw

Dimensional Claw X: Perform Melee Attacks

Perform Melee Attacks Y: Bow

Bow Y (Hold): Chakram

Chakram LB: Shadow of the Simurgh

Shadow of the Simurgh RB: Fabric of Time

Fabric of Time LT: Parry

Parry LT (Hold) + X/Y: Athra Abilities

Athra Abilities RT: Dodge/Slide/Rush of the Simurgh

PS4 DualShock 4 and PS5 DualSense controller

D-Pad Up: Consume Potion

Consume Potion D-Pad Down: Memory Shard

Memory Shard Left Stick: Movement

Movement Left Stick (Up/Down): Interact with objects

Interact with objects Right Stick: Move Camera

Move Camera Right Stick (Press)/R3: Clairvoyance

Clairvoyance Left on touchpad: Map

Map Right on touchpad: Pause Menu

Pause Menu Cross: Jump

Jump Circle: Dimensional Claw

Dimensional Claw Square: Perform Melee Attacks

Perform Melee Attacks Triangle: Bow

Bow Triangle (Hold): Chakram

Chakram L1: Shadow of the Simurgh

Shadow of the Simurgh R1: Fabric of Time

Fabric of Time L2: Parry

Parry L2 (Hold) + X/Y: Athra Abilities

Athra Abilities R2: Dodge/Slide/Rush of the Simurgh

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con/Pro Controller

Up: Consume Potion

Consume Potion Down: Memory Shard

Memory Shard Left Stick: Movement

Movement Left Stick (Up/Down): Interact with objects

Interact with objects Right Stick: Move Camera

Move Camera Right Stick (Press): Clairvoyance

Clairvoyance Minus Button: Map

Map Plus Button: Pause Menu

Pause Menu B: Jump

Jump A: Dimensional Claw

Dimensional Claw Y: Perform Melee Attacks

Perform Melee Attacks X: Bow

Bow X (Hold): Chakram

Chakram L: Shadow of the Simurgh

Shadow of the Simurgh R: Fabric of Time

Fabric of Time ZL: Parry

Parry ZL (Hold) + X/Y: Athra Abilities

Athra Abilities ZR: Dodge/Slide/Rush of the Simurg

Keyboard (QWERTY) and mouse controls

Q: Consume Potion

Consume Potion V: Memory Shard

Memory Shard WASD: Movement

Movement Z: Interact with objects

Interact with objects Arrow Up/Down/Left/Right: Move Camera

Move Camera C: Clairvoyance

Clairvoyance Tab: Map

Map Esc: Pause Menu

Pause Menu Space: Jump

Jump F: Dimensional Claw

Dimensional Claw Left Click: Perform Melee Attacks

Perform Melee Attacks Right Click: Bow

Bow Right Click (Hold): Chakram

Chakram E: Shadow of the Simurgh

Shadow of the Simurgh Middle Mouse Button: Fabric of Time

Fabric of Time Ctrl: Parry

Parry Ctrl (Hold) + 1/2: Athra Abilities

Athra Abilities Shift: Dodge/Slide/Rush of the Simurgh

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown arrives on January 18, 2024, for all platforms. Pre-orders are now live, allowing Deluxe Edition buyers to gain three days early access to the game.