How to unlock all Mates in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players can take the trading card battlefield with an in-game friend known as a Mate.

Mates act as a sort of cheerleader while dueling others. They sit on the side of the playing space and react differently depending on how well you are performing in the card match.

Currently, there are over a dozen Mates in the game to be collected. Each has its own way of being unlocked, varying from a Shop purchase, finishing the Duel Pass, or completing mission milestones.

How to unlock each Mate in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Dark Magician stands as your Mate to cheer you on in battle (Image via Konami)

Each Mate resembles a familiar face to Yu-Gi-Oh! fans. The likes of Dark Magician and Pot of Greed all come from different cards that were once used in the trading card game.

There will also be additional Mates added to the game at some point, if leaks and datamines revealing certain placeholder Mates are accurate. Here are all of the current Mates and how they can be obtained.

Ancient Gear Wyvern : Purchase from the Shop Accessories tab for 300 Gems

: Purchase from the Shop Accessories tab for 300 Gems American Football : Activate 100 Spell Cards

: Activate 100 Spell Cards Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring : Purchase from the Shop Accessories tab for 300 Gems

: Purchase from the Shop Accessories tab for 300 Gems Basketball : Special Summon a Monster 200 times

: Special Summon a Monster 200 times Borreload Dragon : Purchase from the Shop Accessories tab for 300 Gems

: Purchase from the Shop Accessories tab for 300 Gems Boxing Gloves : Activate 500 Spell Cards

: Activate 500 Spell Cards Car : Special Summon a Monster 30 times

: Special Summon a Monster 30 times Crown : Activate 1000 Trap Cards

: Activate 1000 Trap Cards Cyber Dragon Infinity : Purchase from the Shop Accessories tab for 300 Gems

: Purchase from the Shop Accessories tab for 300 Gems Dark Magician : Purchase from the Shop Accessories tab for 300 Gems

: Purchase from the Shop Accessories tab for 300 Gems Darts : Activate 50 Trap Cards

: Activate 50 Trap Cards Inline Skates : Activate 10 Spell Cards

: Activate 10 Spell Cards Pot of Greed : Surpass Tier 100 in the Duel Pass

: Surpass Tier 100 in the Duel Pass Record Player : Summon a Monster 200 times

: Summon a Monster 200 times Rugby : Summon a Monster 1000 times

: Summon a Monster 1000 times Soccer Ball : Summon a Monster 30 times

: Summon a Monster 30 times Treasure Box: Special Summon a Monster 1000 times

Some will take much longer than others to unlock, with upwards of 1000 items needed for certain tasks. If you are wanting a Mate right away, though, you can purchase one with Gems as you wait to complete missions in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Edited by Danyal Arabi