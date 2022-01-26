How to unlock all Mates in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players can take the trading card battlefield with an in-game friend known as a Mate.
Mates act as a sort of cheerleader while dueling others. They sit on the side of the playing space and react differently depending on how well you are performing in the card match.
Currently, there are over a dozen Mates in the game to be collected. Each has its own way of being unlocked, varying from a Shop purchase, finishing the Duel Pass, or completing mission milestones.
How to unlock each Mate in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
Each Mate resembles a familiar face to Yu-Gi-Oh! fans. The likes of Dark Magician and Pot of Greed all come from different cards that were once used in the trading card game.
There will also be additional Mates added to the game at some point, if leaks and datamines revealing certain placeholder Mates are accurate. Here are all of the current Mates and how they can be obtained.
- Ancient Gear Wyvern: Purchase from the Shop Accessories tab for 300 Gems
- American Football: Activate 100 Spell Cards
- Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring: Purchase from the Shop Accessories tab for 300 Gems
- Basketball: Special Summon a Monster 200 times
- Borreload Dragon: Purchase from the Shop Accessories tab for 300 Gems
- Boxing Gloves: Activate 500 Spell Cards
- Car: Special Summon a Monster 30 times
- Crown: Activate 1000 Trap Cards
- Cyber Dragon Infinity: Purchase from the Shop Accessories tab for 300 Gems
- Dark Magician: Purchase from the Shop Accessories tab for 300 Gems
- Darts: Activate 50 Trap Cards
- Inline Skates: Activate 10 Spell Cards
- Pot of Greed: Surpass Tier 100 in the Duel Pass
- Record Player: Summon a Monster 200 times
- Rugby: Summon a Monster 1000 times
- Soccer Ball: Summon a Monster 30 times
- Treasure Box: Special Summon a Monster 1000 times
Some will take much longer than others to unlock, with upwards of 1000 items needed for certain tasks. If you are wanting a Mate right away, though, you can purchase one with Gems as you wait to complete missions in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.