How to unlock the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX (2007) in Need for Speed Unbound 

Need for Speed Unbound features one fancy car after the other. As the 25th mainline edition of the popular arcade racing series, Unbound offers a total of 143 unlockable cars, more than any other NFS edition.

Depending on the performance, the large catalog of cars in Need for Speed Unbound are divided into performance tiers such as B, A, A+, S, and S+. This guide will talk about what makes the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX (2007), one of the most versatile and reliable Asian hybrids to have ever hit the roads and how to unlock it in NFS Unbound.

In Unbound, the 2007 edition of Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX belongs to the A-tier performance class. Read further to learn more:

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX (2007) is one of the most dependable A tier cars in Need for Speed Unbound

In Unbound, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX (2007) delivers a respectable top speed of 171 mph, with a superb acceleration of only 3.9 seconds. Hence, a fully upgraded Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX 2007 can easily give the S and S+ tier cars a run for their money.

In previous NFS editions, the 2007 edition of Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX was the perfect car to pick in races that had tight corners. The car’s superior tire grip, low-center gravity shape, and lightning-fast acceleration makes it an ideal car in Need for Speed Unbound for cornering around.

How to get the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX (2007) in Need for Speed Unbound?

To buy the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX (2007) in Unbound, players have to spend $92,000 in-game cash. Here are a couple of other rules to keep in mind:

i) Purchase the car through a dealership in the open-world of Lakefront City by spending $92,000 in the Story Mode once the prolog is completed.

ii) In Online Mode, players have to finish 20 playlists in a Mitsubishi vehicle to unlock the car.

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX (2007) in real life

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX’s 2007 edition belongs to the ninth generation of the Mitsubishi Lancer series. As such, the car is fitted with an advanced titanium turbocharger, a carbon fiber front splitter, a high-pressure fuel pump, and a high flow catalytic converter that enables it to pull out extra horsepower.

The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX (2007) was a special high-performance trim by Mitsubishi Motors, and the production was limited to only 200 units. The 2007 edition went on to become one of the highest performing editions in the Lancer Evolution IX series.

