How to unlock Monarch of Shadows: Rebel Leader job in Solo Leveling Arise

Monarch of Shadows: Rebel Leader is a new job exclusive to Solo Leveling Arise. It is not in the original manhwa and anime series. Netmarble introduced the new job with the global release of the title. The other Sung Jinwoo jobs include Assassin, Night Lord, Necromancer, and The Monarch of Shadows. Similar to other jobs, you must meet certain conditions to unlock the Rebel Leader.

This article lists the conditions for unlocking the Rebel Leader job, strategies for meeting them, and the benefits of a job change.

What to do to unlock the Monarch of Shadows: Rebel Leader job in Solo Leveling Arise

Job change conditions and rewards for the Monarch of Shadows: Rebel Leader job. (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the conditions that you must meet to unlock the Monarch of Shadows: Rebel Leader job in Solo Leveling Arise:

Clear Story Chapter 8, Protector of the Throne, on Hard mode.

Reach 70,000 Total Power with Sung Jinwoo

Reach Level 55 with Sung Jinwoo.

Defeat Dark Sung Jinwoo in the simulation.

You will get the following benefits by unlocking the Rebel Leader job:

Basic Skill: Armor Break

Skill Rune: Decimation

New Sung Jinwoo costume

The Armor Break Basic Skill deals damage equal to 520% of Sung Jinwoo’s attacks at the base level. It inflicts the almighty Break damage, which deals the highest amount of Break damage. Additionally, it applies the Airborne effect. Armor Break cools down in 20 seconds and consumes 200 Mana Points (MP).

You can equip the Decimation Skill Rune of Sung Jinwoo to the Armor Break Basic Skill. The rune deals Fire damage equal to 900% of the character’s Attack. It also inflicts the almighty Break damage and the Airborne effect.

When Sung Jinwoo uses this skill, his Critical Hit Damage increases by 30% for five seconds.

Tips for all the job change conditions of Monarch of Shadows: Rebel Leader job in Solo Leveling Arise

Here are a few tips for each job change condition for Monarch of Shadows: Rebel Leader in Solo Leveling Arise:

1) Clear Story Chapter 8, Protector of the Throne, on Hard mode

Igris in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

This is the stage where you must defeat Igris on Hard mode. You can use the same strategy to beat the Hard mode Igris as the Normal one. The stage recommends the Total Power to be at 187,000, but you are advised to get it to at least 180,000.

Here are the best Sung Jinwoo builds and teammates to beat Igris in Solo Leveling Arise:

Setup Recommendations Artifact and Accessories Body-Set: Toughness, One-Hit Kill, Destroyer Accessories: Expert, Berserker, Champion of the Field Skills Multistrike and Death Dance, with Skill Runes of Light element. They both deal Break damage that helps deplete Igris’s Break Gauge. Best Weapons: The Huntsman (SSR) Radiru Family’s Longbow (SR) Lustrous Dragon Sword (SR)

Alternative Weapons Demonic Plum Flower Sword (SSR) Shadow Scythe (SSR) West Wind (SR) Demon King’s Longsword (SR) Best team members Cha Hae-In (SSR) Min Byung-Gu (SSR) Seo Jiwoo (SSR) Alternative team members

Baek Yoonho (SSR) Kim Chul (SR) Yoo Jinho (SR) Hwang Dongsuk (SR) Nam Chae-Young (SR)

2) Reach 70,000 Total Power

Here are some of the tips to reach 70,000 Total Power for the Monarch of Shadows: Rebel Leader job in Solo Leveling Arise:

Upgrade your Skills and Runes

Upgrade your Weapons

Farm for artifacts and increase their tier. It’s best to farm for Legendary rarity artifacts.

Upgrade Armory

Upgrade Army of Shadows

Preferably use Exclusive Weapons for the Hunters. Alternatively, gather as many dupes as possible for SR weapons.

Allocate the majority of the Stat Points to Strength.

3) Reach Level 55 with Sung Jinwoo

Hard Mode is the best way to earn EXP and level up Sung Jinwoo fast. (Image via Netmarble)

You need EXP to level up Sung Jinwoo. Here are some of the best methods to get EXP fast in Solo Leveling Arise:

Main Story (Normal and Hard mode)

Side Chapters

Activity Funds

Gates game mode

4) Defeat Dark Sung Jinwoo in the simulation

Toughness body set's effects in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

The table below shows the best build to defeat the Dark Sung Jinwoo in the simulation. You are allowed to bring only Sung Jinwoo into battle. Hunters or Shadows are prohibited from the fight.

Setup Recommendations Best Skills and Runes Crushing Blow with Countering Strike Rune Death’s Dance with Earth Shock Rune Vital Strike with On Point Rune Vertical Arts with Reap Rune Alternative Skills and Runes Mutilate with Cold Storm Rune Cutting Rush with Sunder Rune Best Artifacts Toughness (4-set) Berserker (4-set) Best Weapons Radiru Family’s Longbow (SR) West Wind (SR) Orb of Avarice (SR)

Alternative Weapons Burning Demon’s Grimoire (SR) Demonic Plum Flower Sword (SSR) Moonshadow (SSR) Best Blessing Stones

Demon Slayer (increases Mana) Daily Quest Completion

That concludes our guide on unlocking the Monarch of Shadows: Rebel Leader job in Solo Leveling Arise.