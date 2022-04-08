With over 300 unlockable characters, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga players will have their hands full trying to obtain each one.

One of those characters is Mr. Bones, a red B1 Battle Droid that stands out among the countless other droids used by the Separatist Army.

There are two ways that players can get their hands on Mr. Bones. One requires completing the Scramble Run: Exegol mission. The other is by simply using a code that was released by the official Lego Star Wars Twitter account.

How to unlock Mr. Bones in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga with no code

Volksenchimer's Office ✝ 🦌(Trades open!) @volksenchimer mr bones goes so hard in this game, even has a hand blade melee mr bones goes so hard in this game, even has a hand blade melee https://t.co/11QusUd71b

The Scramble Run: Exegol mission takes place in space above the planet Exegol. This means players will have to progress through the main story and make it all the way to Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.

Reaching the Battle of Exegol mission will open up Exegol space. There is a race that can be completed that allows any ship or any character. Finish the race in 55 seconds or less to obtain the Gold Medal.

Mr. Bones will be available after achieving the Gold Medal in Scramble Run: Exegol. The character will still need to be purchased for 100,000 studs after it is unlocked.

Studs are easily obtainable. They are found just about everywhere in the game. Players can break structures to reveal studs, find them on the ground, or fly into them in space to collect them.

How to unlock Mr. Bones in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga with a code

LEGO Star Wars Game @LSWGame Roger, Roger! We thought you could use a droid bodyguard to help on your journey through the galaxy. Somewhere in this post is the in-game code to unlock Mister Bones! #LEGOStarWarsGame Roger, Roger! We thought you could use a droid bodyguard to help on your journey through the galaxy. Somewhere in this post is the in-game code to unlock Mister Bones! #LEGOStarWarsGame https://t.co/OAKVY2iLte

A code was recently teased for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker on its official Twitter page. Players had to spot the code in the image that was shared, but it is now widely known.

There are some players who may want to unlock Mr. Bones the old-fashioned way. However, they should definitely think about how they can use the code to get the character without having to wait.

The code is BAC1CKP and can be entered through the pause menu. All players need to do is pause the game and select "Enter Code," which resembles an upside-down key with a plus sign to its side.

After typing in the code, Mr. Bones will become a playable character. He will be unlocked and accessible right away without the need to spend a large number of studs to use him.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh