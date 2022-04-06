How to unlock Admiral Holdo in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features a frankly absurd number of Star Wars characters from every era of the franchise. However, some fans might be unhappy to find that not every character is available from the beginning of the game.

Portrayed by Laura Dern, Vice-Admiral Amilyn Holdo is best known for her role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Her distinctive purple hair, proper demeanor, and iconic self-sacrifice made her one of the most memorable rebellion members in the franchise.

Unlocking Holdo in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To get the tactical leader behind the incredible Holdo Maneuver, players won't need to take on any difficult challenges. Characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can be unlocked with a simple secret code.

Players just need to enter any of the playable campaigns and pause the game. Navigate to the Enter Code option and enter the password: XV4WND9. After doing so, the screen should be filled with congratulations for unlocking Admiral Holdo.

Holdo will then be available to play in any open-world environment in the game. Once players gain access to Free Play, they can pick Holdo and go through any of the game's levels with her at the helm.

Playing as Holdo in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Holdo isn't the most combat-focused character in the film she appears in, but she'll fight in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Players can wield her in battle in the game's new in-depth combat system.

She wields a semi-automatic blaster pistol as her distant weapon and fights with a simple two-punch combo. Though her abilities are pretty simple, she, like many characters, has abilities from her class.

This new game divides its enormous cast of Star Wars characters into ten classes, nine of which have suites of unique attributes. These class abilities can be leveled up with Kyber Bricks, which can improve a variety of things.

Holdo is in the Hero class, along with all characters on the good side without Force powers or Jedi affiliation. This class is focused on defense and healing, to help players survive combat.

Hero class characters come with four abilities. The first is Improved Shield Generators, which increase the shield abilities of any vessel being piloted by a Hero. The second is Armoured Disguise, which increases the effectiveness of any worn armor.

On top of being harder to kill, Heroes gain additional health increases. Rebel Heart allows Heroes like Holdo to gather more health pick-ups from downed enemies. Finally, Heroes can bypass specific terminals and access certain sealed-off areas.

Holdo is one of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga's tremendous character list, and she can be added on easily. Just pause the game as soon as it's available, enter the code, and enjoy playing as the purple-haired Admiral.

