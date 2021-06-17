How to unlock the Nail Gun in Black Ops Cold War Season 4

A series of new weapons are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War in Season 4, including the new Nail Gun.

Unlike the other weapons that are set to be released, getting a hold of the Nail Gun will be slightly more complicated.

Typically, when a new weapon is released at the start of a season in Warzone or Black Ops Cold War, it is unlocked by reaching new tiers in the Battle Pass. However, the Nail Gun is not part of the Battle Pass for Season 4. This means players will need to complete a challenge to unlock it.

The challenge to unlock the Nail Gun has not yet been confirmed for Warzone or Black Ops Cold War. However, if it's anything like past challenges, it will be along the lines of "Get 5 kills in 15 different complete matches with special weapons." Special weapons in the past, such as the Crossbow, have had similar challenges, but the Nail Gun may also double as a submachine gun.

There is another way to obtain the Nail Gun in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. When the weapon is available, players will be able to buy a bundle in the shop which contains a Nail Gun blueprint.

This will allow players to use the Nail Gun in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, but attachments will still need to be unlocked.

The Nail Gun and other weapons in Season 4 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

A total of three weapons are set to arrive in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War when Season 4 begins.

The Nail Gun is one of the three, and it will serve as a hybrid of a special and a submachine gun. Like the Black Ops 3 version, the weapon is meant to kill opponents in about three shots and has high damage at close range.

The second weapon coming in Season 4 is the C58 assault rifle. This weapon can be unlocked at tier 31 of the Battle Pass. It is an assault rifle that has low recoil and moderate amounts of damage.

The last weapon that will be making its way into Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is the MG 82 light machine gun. This weapon can be unlocked at tier 15 in the Battle Pass. It has the highest fire rate in the class and boasts good control.

The Maul melee weapon and the OTs 9 submachine gun are also set to arrive later in the season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh