How to unlock the Nightmare at 20 feet achievement in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The Nightmare at 20 Feet achievement is a hidden mission in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War with a reference to the classic TV show, The Twilight Zone.

On account of being a hidden achievement, The Nightmare at 20 Feet achievement has no known criteria for players to complete.

However, much like the 1963 episode of The Twilight Zone, which is about a man seeing a creature outside the window of a plane and going insane, this hidden achievement in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War requires players to take down a specific number of "scary creatures"(zombies) while on top of a plane.

To be precise, the player needs to stand on the wing of the plane in the new Zombies mode map, Die Maschine, and eliminate 100 zombies on that spot. However, falling off from the wing of the plane before collecting the necessary number of kills will leave the achievement incomplete.

Here's everything that players need to know the about the hidden Nightmare at 20 Feet challenge in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies' new map, Die Maschine.

Nightmare at 20 Feet achievement in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Advertisement

The most important thing that players need to note before trying to complete the Nightmare at 20 Feet achievement is that they need to be prepared to survive on the wing of the plane until they manage to rack up a total of 100 zombie kills. Stepping down from the wing, falling down, or dying will result in the kill counter resetting to zero.

It is advised for players to equip as many perks as they can before heading into a game of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies to complete this hidden achievement. It is also recommended that everyone goes through a few rounds to get those weapon upgrades before attempting to kill 100 zombies on the same spot.

Some tips that should help players in completing the Nightmare at 20 Feet hidden achievement in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies are:

To climb the wing of the plane, players need to open a few barricades which grants access to the large open area with the plane as well as the Juggernog machine.

Players are advised to carry high-ammo weapons in their loadouts, such as the Stoner 63 or M60 LMG. It is also recommended to carry an offensive field upgrade such as Frost Blast, Energy Mine, or Ring of Fire.

Perks are the most important factor for this achievement as taking out 100 zombies while standing on one spot can be an extremely difficult task.

With all the necessary perks, weapons and ammunitions loaded, it should not take players more than two rounds in the Zombies mode to complete this achievement in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.