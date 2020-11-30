All perks available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

There are six perks for players to choose from in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

All of them are available for players to unlock on the new Die Maschine map.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War marks the return of the five classic perks along with one additional new one. Perks can be obtained with Aetherium Crystals, and each one has three distinct upgrades that unlock further benefits.

Perks can have a wide range of in-game benefits such as quicker weapon-swap, extra maximum health, speed bonuses, and even reducing the time taken to revive an ally. Since Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War allows equipping all six perks simultaneously, players can gain a massive advantage when queueing into the next Zombies round.

Here's a list of all the perks available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, along with their benefits.

Perks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

The list of all these perks in the game is:

Jugger-nog

Image via Treyarch

The Jugger-nog perk provides players with an additional 50 maximum health with extra benefits on each upgrade. The tier 1 Jugger-nog reduces status effect duration by 50%.

For tier 2, this perk replenishes 25% additional armor when using Armor Plates. The Jugger-nog perk increases players' maximum health by an extra 100 health points at the highest upgrade level.

Speed Cola

Image via Treyarch

Apart from increasing the reload speed by 15%, the Speed Cola perk provides an additional bonus for players by reducing the time taken to swap weapons in tier 1. For tier 2, Speed Cola reduces the recharge time for Field Upgrades by 20%.

It's final upgraded stage further increases the reload speed by 30% for players in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Quick Revive

Image via Treyarch

Reducing the time taken to regenerate full health and revive an ally by 50%, the Quick Revive perk is one of the most useful in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

At tier 1, it grants players a 100% crawling speed increase. For tier 2, the Quick Revive Perk reduces the delay before HP regeneration begins by 50%. Its final upgraded form provides players with the additional benefit of healing back to full health when they revive an ally.

Stamin-Up

Image via Treyarch

The Stamin-Up perk, much like the name suggests, provides players with increased running and sprinting speeds. At tier 1, it gives increased backpedal speed, while tier 2 ensures immunity to fall damage.

For its final upgrade, the Stamin-Up perk allows players to walk faster while aiming down sights in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.

Elemental Pop

Image via Treyarch

The Elemental Pop Perk grants players a small chance to apply a random base Ammo Mod effect on the target. The first upgrade gives a little chance of applying a random base Ammon Mod effect on equipment damage.

For its second upgrade, the perk reduces Ammo Mod cooldowns by 20%. After the final upgrade, it uses the Ammo Mod's current skill tier instead of base whenever a random Ammo Mod is applied.

Deadshot Daiquiri

Image via Treyarch

Apart from removing the scope sway, the Deadshot Daiquiri perk moves towards the enemy's critical location when aiming down sights. The first upgrade deals an extra 100% critical damage when an enemy is at full health.

The second upgrade increases damage by 50% against armor pieces. For its final upgrade, the Deadshot Daquiri reduces bullet spread when players use the hip-fire option.

These are the perks available for players to obtain in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. With each one having three individual upgrades, players can amass a massive advantage in the Zombies mode by reaching the maximum possible levels on these perks.