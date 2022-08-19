How to unlock the Omnium Beacon in Tower of Fantasy

Omnium Beacon is a multiplayer game mode that players can unlock in Tower of Fantasy.

There are several multiplayer modes called Selects that players can participate in. Omnium Beacon is the only one that puts a PvP element into the game.

Omnium Beacon becomes available when a player reaches level 28. It appears as the second-to-last option on the Select menu.

Getting to level 28 can take a bit of time with the daily level cap. However, those who grind each day to level up as much as possible will get there in a few short days

Opening chests and supply pods are a quick and easy way to gain XP (Image via Perfect World)

Here are some of the best ways to reach the daily level cap:

Explore the map to open as many chests as possible for a small amount of XP with each chest.

Complete as main story missions as possible until the daily limit has been reached.

Defeat every low-level enemy group to wipe them out quickly for some fast XP.

Participate in the daily maximum of Raids and Dungeons.

Stop playing after the daily XP limit has been reached, as any additional XP will be wasted.

A daily reset timer sees Tower of Fantasy refresh all of its XP caps, daily challenges, and available activities at a certain time each day. Players should feel free to jump right back in when that timer resets.

How to play Omnium Beacon in Tower of Fantasy

A look at a player's Omnium Beacon in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

After reaching level 28, players can open their Adventure screen and go to the Select menu.

Omnium Beacon will now be on the list as an available activity that players can choose. Players can pay 30 Vitality anytime they want to receive an Omnium collector and start the mode.

After selecting to begin an Omnium Beacon game, which acts as a version of hide and seek, players can follow the steps given below:

Obtain the Omnium Beacon from the Select menu.

Find a hiding place for the Omnium Beacon. Hard-to-reach areas, places without landmarks, and locations that may be difficult to traverse because of the environment or surrounding enemies make for the best hiding spots.

After 24 hours, if another player has not found it, a slew of weapon augmentation rewards will be given. On the contrary, players will receive a collector Signal item when they place down their Omnium Beacon.

Opening the Collector Signal will search the nearby area to see if an Omnium Beacon has been placed.

Follow the ping from Collector Signal and search the location for another player's Omnium Beacon. This is a way for seekers to steal rewards from hiders.

Players can't actively stop one another from finding their Omnium Beacon in Tower of Fantasy. This makes choosing a location all the more important. Playing more and unlocking additional regions will provide more possibilities.

