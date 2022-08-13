How to get Vitality in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a new sci-fi MMORPG that seeks to dethrone other gacha games like Genshin Impact. The latter title is known for its rough monetization, which is another avenue where Perfect World's newest entry intends to capitalize.

Like a lot of free games, this new open-world epic will constantly put barriers in the player's way. A lot of these gimmicks can make the experience much harder to enjoy, but they're the cost of entry. Vitality is a method of keeping players from enjoying themselves too much without spending money.

Earning Vitality in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy players will discover that it has a classic mobile game energy system that governs their ability to play. With that being said, Vitality is necessary to engage in almost every aspect of the game's primary loop.

Players start the game with some Vitality that is spent every time they enter a quest, engage in a raid, or do any of the multiplayer activities. As they level up, they'll gain the ability to spend more Vitality on different multiplayer game modes.

Vitality regenerates on its own at an average rate of one point every eight minutes. This means that at the end of a full day, players will come away with around 180 points of Vitality.

If they enter a raid after a long day of playing the game, they might discover their inability to go further. Raids and other gameplay-heavy events will quickly eat up Vitality. Coupled with that, there are multiple modes that require additional Vitality to get the best rewards.

Buying Vitality in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy players only have two ways to get the Vitality required to do almost anything. They can either wait for a punishingly long period for it to replenish naturally, or simply buy whatever is essential.

With that being said, players will need Dark Crystals to buy Vitality. Although they can earn some of it through gameplay, the cost of constantly purchasing Vitality will become exasperating.

Players can also buy items that can be exchanged for Dark Crystals, which can then be exchanged for Vitality. However, if they are in the middle of a difficult raid or trying to do a ton of missions at once, they'll likely hit a paywall.

Vitality is a key resource to enjoying the game as hardcore players will constantly find themselves running out. This keeps them from grinding non-stop to get whatever they want and forces the game's daily check-in system.

Given the temporary nature of pulls in gacha games, players will have to be careful and smart about what they do every day. Vitality limits can force one to make a difficult choice between spending a bunch of real money or missing their favorite characters.

Vitality is a deeply distasteful part of Tower of Fantasy that players will have to continuously consider while playing. Keep an eye on that ticking meter and be ready to take some long breaks to enjoy the game beyond a couple of hours.

