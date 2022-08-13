How to disable motion blur in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy takes many of the concepts of the hit gacha game Genshin Impact and brings them to a hostile alien world. By adding in plenty of MMORPG elements and a sci-fi aesthetic, Perfect World has found a new angle on this concept.

Motion blur grants a sense of realism to the way the camera moves in a third-person game. It can also really hurt the framerate and give the graphics a far lower quality appearance. It's a polarizing graphical setting that most modern games allow players to turn on or off at will.

Turning off Motion Blur in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy looks quite good for a game that seems primarily geared towards the mobile audience. If fans don't like a layer of impenetrable blur every time they move the camera quickly, they can turn that setting off with some work.

To turn off motion blur, players will need to go into the settings tab on the game's main or pause menu. From there, head to the display section and look through the options.

Unfortunately, the game won't allow players to simply turn off motion blur with a single switch. They will have to turn off a couple of other options to get into the code and fix the issue.

First, turn Post Production to its lowest setting to reduce the number of visual effects layered over the game. This won't get rid of motion blur, but it will make it as unobtrusive as possible from the menu.

Players will need to open the file browser on their computer and enter the following:

C:\Users(Username Here)\AppData\Local\Hotta\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor in Windows”

This will bring the user to the game's files. Open those files in the Notepad app to adjust the issue by force. Enter the following two lines of text at the very bottom of the Notepad document:

[SystemSettings]

r.DefaultFeature.MotionBlur=0

Players can copy and paste that text over into the document to remove motion blur from the game. If they decide to incorporate that element, just reopen the Notepad document and delete those lines.

Graphical settings in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy players will discover that there aren't a lot of options listed in the display setting menu. The average PC gamer will be used to a much longer list of options in their typical games.

There are only eight options in the display menu, each with only a few settings for each:

Same Screen Wanderer

Texture

Material Quality

Vegetation Detail

View Distance

Post Production

Full-Screen Display

Anti-Aliasing

The game isn't too graphically demanding, but as an MMO, players might have some trouble. Those with significant framerate issues should drop all settings to low, turn off motion blur as listed above, and gradually work up from there.

There are a lot of features that appear to be missing from Perfect World's new MMO. Fans are hoping that these issues will be resolved in future updates, but the launch period has been rough.

Tower of Fantasy might unseat Genshin Impact, but it has a long way to go.

