How to unlock Oogie Boogie in Disney Mirrorverse

With the release of Disney Mirrorverse, the game has finally started gaining traction as being one of the hit modern mobile games on the market currently. While a lot of this can be attributed to Disney's goliath of a marketing push for this game, much can be said for the fresh style it portrays.

Rather than setting for 2D images of well-known Disney characters, the developers went above and beyond with 3D models with fresh, new designs. Even for gamers who are uninterested in the game's style of gameplay, it still may be worth picking up just to see the new designs for Disney favorites.

One of these characters to feature in Mirrorverse is The Nightmare Before Christmas' Oogie Boogie. Even before Mirrorverse, Oogie captured the hearts of gamers as a minor villain in the Kingdom Hearts series. With his goofy personality and iconic sass, the ramblin' gamblin' Boogie-Man is back in the gaming scene.

Unlocking characters in Disney Mirrorverse

Unfortunately, for most characters, there is no way to directly purchase them from the shop whenever one wants. However, it is worth mentioning that Mirrorverse is currently selling a few choice bundles to celebrate its launch. As expected, these bundles can cost a pretty penny and may be out of many's budgets.

As such, there is a bundle that includes Oogie Boogie and three other characters. Sadly, this bundle costs a whopping $40 USD. However, these bundles are the fastest way players can get the characters and currency they want. If players have that kind of money to spend, it is their choice to do it.

Unlocking characters via Crystals

Like many mobile games, Mirrorverse features a random chance gacha mechanic. This is the most commonly used method to get more characters in the game. Players can get these Crystals to cash in for characters by completing missions and from long-in bonuses.

Gamers using Crystals should be aware that they are not guaranteed to get one character, nor do certain characters have a higher chance of appearing. Players using this method should prepare for a lot of grinding.

Unlocking characters via Stardust

Melee Stardust as it appears in Disney Mirrorverse (Image via Kabam)

During their time in the game, players will acquire various types of Stardust. This Stardust can be used to redeem for characters in the "Stardust" section of the in-game store. The characters available in this section of the store rotate every few hours, so ensure to check back consistently.

For players looking for Oogie Boogie specifically, they will need to collect the yellow variant of Stardust. This is Tank Stardust and can be used in the shop to purchase characters that are categorized under the "tank" role.

Unlocking characters via Laurels

Like many other online mobile games, this game has a feature that adds a bit of a social experience. Unlike Apex Legends or World of Warcraft, which calls this feature "clans," this game calls it "alliances." Players can also play in levels called "alliance events," which rewards players with "Laurels."

Like Stardust, Laurels can be redeemed for characters at the "Laurel" section of the shop. This tab refreshes every few hours as well, so if Oogie is not present in the shop, he may show up in a few hours or so.

