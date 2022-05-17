How to unlock Pablo Simon Bolivar in Evil Dead: The Game

Pablo Simon Bolivar joins the roster of returning characters in Evil Dead: The Game.

While it’s simply a good horror game in general, this game has seriously caught the attention of fans of the titular movies and series. One of the game's unique features is missions that allow players to collect older characters from across the Evil Dead universe, including Pablo.. This is the best way players can simultaneously expand their roster and get some additional lore.

Special characters like Pablo can be unlocked through Evil Dead: The Game missions

There are currently five missions to complete in Evil Dead: The Game. Pablo Simon Bolivar can be obtained after completing the fourth mission, titled “It’s not gonna let us go.”

This means that gamers can’t get Pablo Simon Bolivar until they complete missions one through four. However, these missions unlock other characters, such as Amanda Fisher and a couple of alternate versions of Ash Williams.

The “It’s not gonna let us go” mission also gets players Knowby Recording 4 once they complete it. The Knowby Recordings are clips of Professor Knowby from the movies translating the Necronomicon.

Missions serve as the single-player content for the game. Although they are single-player experiences, they can’t be played offline.

Who is Pablo Simon Bolivar?

Pablo is one of Ash's friends from the TV Show (Image via Saber Interactive)

Pablo Simon Bolivar is a character from the Ash vs Evil Dead show. He has appeared in all seasons and is basically a companion to Ash. They both work at the Value Shop store.

In terms of the game, Pablo Simon Bolivar is a support character. This is his tool kit:

Gift From El Brujo Especial - Activating this skill will have Pablo Simon Bolivar create an amulet and drop it.

Infernal Camouflage - This ability keeps Demons from detecting Demon Vision.

Legacy of El Brujo - This gives the player an additional amulet from the beginning of a match.

Shamanic Protection - This makes the Shield Bar gradually recover health until one bar is completely filled.

The mission where players get Pablo Simon Bolivar is a little long but can be completed easily. It involves the search for Ash's hand and El Brujo.

This mission requires a lot of stealth, and players should try to avoid combat as much as possible. It's also a good idea to pick up the sawblade gun. This can be found at one of the objectives.

