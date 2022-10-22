How to unlock and play Gotham Knights' New Game Plus mode

After completing the main story of Gotham Knights, many players will likely not have collected everything. For the gamer that wants more out of Warner Bros. Games' latest release, there’s a way to keep going, thankfully. The Bat Family can continue its crusade against crime in this game via the New Game Plus feature, which is available after beating it.

This unlocks after beating the main game, but what do you get for New Game Plus in Gotham Knights? Here's what players have to look forward to when they return to fighting crime in Gotham City.

How does New Game Plus work in Gotham Knights?

After beating Gotham Knights, it’s incredibly simple to begin a New Game Plus playthrough. Go to the main menu, and begin there. You can also go to your last saved data file and begin there.

If you choose to go through the game again, you will notice the level cap has increased - from 30 to 40. Not all NG+ game modes are the same, so what do you get to keep if you tackle Gotham Knights a second or third time?

Levels

Momentum Abilities

Skills

Suits

Skins

This counts for all four of your characters, too, so you get to keep going right where you left off in character progression. It will still be worth it to pummel punks into submission since you have ten more character levels worth progression.

This is the way for players who want to collect everything and be offered a new challenge. It will start at the beginning of the narrative, but with all of the progress on their characters, so they can jump right into the action.

It can also be a good idea for players who want to play as other characters, particularly bosses, but didn’t experience them the first time. If they focus, for example, on Red Hood but want to challenge themselves to the early bosses as Batgirl, it would be easy to do so, provided Batgirl has decent suits and levels.

The Knighthood Challenges also do not have to be completed a second time in New Game Plus mode, which is undoubtedly another benefit to going back through the story a second time.

When it comes to Gotham Knights, though, you do not have to pick NG+ to continue the gameplay. Gamers can, instead, open their old file and resume the game where they left off. They may not wish for an extra challenge and want to complete all side missions, suit unlocks, and cosmetic collection from the comfort of the end of the game.

There is plenty to do in Gotham Knights, though. A wealth of missions, trying out different characters, side content and simply crafting the best legendary suits possible. Whether a player wants to do this in NG+ or continue their complete playthrough, both are options in the game.

It's also a great way to potentially play with a friend who is new to action games. Either way, Gotham Knights has options for gamers who want to continue post-game.

