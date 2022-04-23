How to unlock Poggle the Lesser in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

A myriad of recognizable characters and side characters are playable in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The game doesn’t stick to just the familiar faces from the movies. Even side characters like Zuckuss make an appearance.

Poggle the Lesser is another great example. He first appeared in Episode II: Attack of the Clones and ultimately gave Count Dooku the plans to the Geonosians’ ultimate weapon: The Death Star.

Should players wish to add Poggle the Lesser to their collection, here are two methods to unlock him in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - How to unlock Poggle the Lesser

Unlock Poggle the Lesser with a cheat code

The easiest, most straightforward way to unlock Poggle the Lesser is with a cheat code. Only a few playable characters are unlocked that way. Here’s how it works in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga:

Step 1 : Pause Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

: Pause Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Step 2 : Along the bottom of the screen, navigate over to ‘Enter Code,’ the menu icon that resembles a key, and select it.

: Along the bottom of the screen, navigate over to ‘Enter Code,’ the menu icon that resembles a key, and select it. Step 3: Using the keyboard that appears, type in: Z55T8CQ. If the code was typed correctly, the game will automatically award Poggle the Lesser.

Players can also double-check that Poggle the Lesser is unlocked by opening the Holoprojector. Unlike earning characters through challenges and whatnot, using a code to unlock playable characters does not require the player to purchase them with Studs. Poggle the Lesser, in this case, is available to play right away.

Unlock Poggle the Lesser during Rampage Run: Cantonica

While Poggle the Lesser can be unlocked via a code, this creates a problem. If you are aiming to reach 100% completion in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Rampage Run: Cantonica still has to be completed. Rampage Run: Cantonica is a challenge that’s located above Canto Bight in Cantonica Space.

In order to unlock Canto Bight and, by extension, Cantonica Space, players have to reach Canto Bight during the main story mission in Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. Here’s how:

Step 1 : Reach Canto Bight during the main story.

: Reach Canto Bight during the main story. Step 2 : Access Cantonica Space. Look for the Shooting Gallery mission icon, which resembles a target.

: Access Cantonica Space. Look for the Shooting Gallery mission icon, which resembles a target. Step 3: Earn the gold medal, which requires 10 targets to be hit before the timer ends.

It doesn’t matter what starship players use. It’s worth noting that Poggle the Lesser still needs to be purchased for 35,000 Studs.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul