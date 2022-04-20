How to unlock the TIE Whisper starship in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has plenty of characters and ships for players to unlock.

The collectible aspect of the game is incredible, as even the most obscure Star Wars ships and characters are available to use.

One of the most memorable ships in recent memory is Kylo Ren's TIE Whisper.

Fans will remember him using the TIE Whisper throughout the sequel trilogy. Rey even sliced one of its wings.

The intimidating starship can be unlocked in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga by heading to Pasaana.

What to do in Pasaana to unlock Kylo Ren's TIE Whisper in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

A look at Kylo Ren's TIE Whisper in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via TT Games)

Players will need to be on Pasaan to unlock Kylo Ren's TIE Whisper. Pasaana is a planet from Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, where the heroes of the story go to hunt down the Sith Wayfinder.

In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players can make it here in the main story. They can also take on the challenge to unlock the starship by heading back to Pasaana when the free play mode is unlocked.

To access Kylo Ren's TIE Whisper, players need to complete the puzzle on the planet known as That Sinking Feeling. Once that is completed, they can purchase the TIE Whisper from the ship selection screen for 100,000 stubs.

How to complete That Sinking Feeling

This is the shuttle used to complete That Sinking Feeling in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via TT Games)

That Sinking Feeling is a fairly simple challenge, but players may completely miss it if they aren't looking for it directly.

Doing this puzzle is the only way to unlock Kylo Ren's TIE Whisper and add it to the purchase screen.

Here is how to complete That Sinking Feeling:

Travel to the planet Pasaana and select a Villain character.

Find one of the taxis in the Forbidden Valley.

Use the taxi service to move to the Pasaana Plains location.

Head to the southeast part of the Pasaana Plains.

Look for the First Order shuttle near some cliffsides.

Defeat the First Order troopers surrounding the ship, as they will try to stop the player.

The Villain character, such as a Stormtrooper, can access the control panel of the shuttle.

Alternatively, a Hero character can put on the First Order trooper armor to gain Villain abilities and use the panel.

Complete the task on the control panel, and the ship will open.

This will unlock Kylo Ren's TIE Whisper.

Players can now head to the in-game menu, find the starship selection screen, and locate Kylo Ren's TIE Whisper. Confirm the purchase of the starship with 100,000 stubs, and the ship will be available for use.

The ship can be accessed at any landing pad area in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Players simply need to switch out their current starship with the TIE Whisper, and they can travel the galaxy with it.

