How to unlock the Quad Bow in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands can never have enough weapons, so the developers keep adding more to the game's collection. However, none are more coveted than legendary items.

One of the legendary weapons recently added to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is the Quad Bow of the Forest. As its name suggests, it is a crossbow that fires four bolts at once. It can fire them vertically or horizontally.

There are two ways to obtain the Quad Bow of the Forest in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

1) Defeat the Monstrous Shroom in Weepwild Dankness

Players can get the Quad Bow of the Forest in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands by defeating the Monstrous Shroom miniboss in Weepwild Dankness. It appears after activating the Ancient Obelisk in the area.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1 : Fast travel to the Busted-Ass Ruins in Weepwild Dankness.

: Fast travel to the Busted-Ass Ruins in Weepwild Dankness. Step 2 : Activate the Ancient Obelisk.

: Activate the Ancient Obelisk. Step 3 : Defeat the waves of enemies that spawn and kill the Monstrous Shroom.

: Defeat the waves of enemies that spawn and kill the Monstrous Shroom. Step 4: Repeat steps 1 through 3 until the Quad Bow of the Forest drops.

The downside of this method is that the Quad Bow of the Forest is a world drop. Any loot source can drop the item. To maximize the chances of legendaries dropping, players should equip as much Loot Luck as possible, be at max level, have good gear, and activate Chaos Mode.

2) Farm the Chaos Chamber

Considering how many legendaries exist in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, farming the Chaos Chamber is a better way to obtain the Quad Bow of the Forest. The first method loses value after players have beaten the game.

Once the Dragon Lord is defeated and the main campaign ends, the Chaos Chamber is unlocked.

Players should enter the castle in Brighthoof and speak to the Dragon Lord. Through him, they can start the Chaos Chamber, which is a randomized dungeon. After it is over, there will be an opportunity to open weapon-specific chests with the crystals earned during the event.

For example, the Quad Bow of the Forest is classified as an Assault Rifle. If players only farm Assault Rifle chests at the end of Chaos Chambers, assault rifles will appear. There’s still RNG involved, but it at least narrows down the pool of legendaries that can drop.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh