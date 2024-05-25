The Raccoon Shop was introduced in Stardew Valley with the version 1.6 update. It gives you access to items like Carrot Seeds, Summer Squash Seeds, Broccoli Seeds, and more in barter for other in-game items.

However, access to this Raccoon shop is locked and requires you to complete a certain quest, and a few additional tasks to gain access. This guide will go through the steps to unlock the Raccoon shop in Stardew Valley and what items you can get from it.

How to trigger the Giant Stump quest in Stardew Valley

Giant Tree Stump after fixing it in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe)

The Giant Stump quest can only be triggered after the Windstorm event. You will hear a sound of a giant tree collapsing on a random stormy night. After the event, visit Marnie’s Ranch the next morning to find the Giant Tree Stump.

Interact with the tree and you will be prompted whether you want to fix it. Fixing the it requires 100 pieces of Hardwood, so it will take a bit of the work if you’re in early game. Once you’ve collected the required amount, interact again with the tree to construct a treehouse in the tree stump.

How to unlock the Raccoon Shop in Stardew Valley

List of items available in the Raccoon Shop (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube @Veilfyred)

After you’ve finished the construction, a Raccoon will occupy the treehouse and ask you to fulfil some of his requests. There are a total of eight requests, but you only need to fulfill the first one in order to gain access to the shop.

Raccoon’s first request requires you to bring the following items:

One smoked fish.

Five random crab pot fish, depending on the season.

When you finish the above request, he will marry another Raccoon the next day. The new Wife Raccoon will open a shop where you can barter items for crop seeds.

Here is the list of items available for trade from the Raccoon Shop in Stardew Valley:

Powdermelon Seeds : 2 Pine Cone

: 2 Pine Cone Summer Squash Seeds : 15 Sap

: 15 Sap Raccoon Journal : 999 Fiber

: 999 Fiber Raccoon Hat : 10 Mixed Seeds

: 10 Mixed Seeds Broccoli Seeds : 5 Moss

: 5 Moss Mahogany Seed : 20 Coal

: 20 Coal Mixed Seeds : 1 Cave Carrot

: 1 Cave Carrot Jungle Tank : 5 Broken Glasses

: 5 Broken Glasses Carrot Seeds: 1 Maple Seed

1 Maple Seed Fairy Dust : 1 Mystic Syrup

: 1 Mystic Syrup Golden Mystery Box : 3 Mystery Box

: 3 Mystery Box Magic Rock Candy: 20 Golden Mystery Box

How to fulfill all Raccoon requests and get the Good Neighbors achievement in Stardew Valley

Fulfilling Raccoon's request unlocks new item in the Raccoon Shop (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube @Veilfyred)

You can unlock Wife Raccoon's shop after fulfilling the first request of the Raccoon family. You can expand the shop’s inventory and unlock the Good Neighbors achievement if you fulfil all of Raccoon’s eight requests. Here is a list of all request types:

Five random crab pot fish and one random Smoked fish.

Any two random jelly, pickles, dried fruit or juice products.

One random dried mushroom and five eggs/cave carrots/white algae.

Two random jelly, pickles, dried fruit or juice products.

Any two of the following items and in the mentioned quantity:

Ten Moss

One Rusty spoon

Five Trash items

99 Slime

Ten Bat wings

Eight Geodes

Five Frozen geodes

Three Magma geodes

Four Coral

Two Sea urchin

Ten Bug meat

One Diamond

Three Topaz

Three Ghostfish

Note that these requests will repeat themselves but require different items each time. For example, you maybe asked for Ten Mosses & One Rusty Spoon in one request and Eight Geodes & Three Topaz for the next request.

As you successfully complete his requests, the shop inventory will expand. After finishing all eight requests, you will unlock the Good Neighbors achievement.

This concludes our guide for how to unlock the Raccoon Shop in Stardew Valley.

