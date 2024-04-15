Red Snapper in Stardew Valley is a rare fish that can be sold for a hefty price and plays an important role in completing the Ocean Fish Bundle within the Community Center. While you don’t need to meet a specific level requirement to get Red Snapper, they can be notoriously difficult to find because of their specific weather, season, and location requirements.

In this guide, we'll discuss various ways to get Red Snapper in Stardew Valley so you can have an easier time searching for these rare fishes.

How to get Red Snapper in Stardew Valley

1. Fishing during rainy days

These fishes can be found on the south beach of Pelican Town during rainy days. (Image via ConcernedApe)

This is the most basic method for catching a Red Snapper in Stardew Valley. The fishes appear on rainy days of the Summer and Fall seasons. During such weather conditions, they can be found in the waters south of Pelican Town between 6 am and 7 pm in-game time.

This method can be quite challenging due to the specific weather and time requirements along with the element of luck.

To maximize your chances, consider crafting and using Rain Totems which can trigger a rainy day. Additionally, using a higher quality fishing rod and bait like Crab Pots or Shrimp Bait can increase your catch rate for getting Red Snapper faster.

2. Using Magic Bait

Magic Bait removes specific condition requirements for catching fish. (Image via ConcernedApe)

If you're looking for a more reliable method, consider crafting and using Magic Bait. The recipe for this bait can be obtained by completing the Magician's Bundle in the Community Center.

Once you have it, simply head to the ocean south of Pelican Town and cast your line. Since this bait completely ignores the usual fish requirements, Red Snapper can be caught in any season, weather conditions, and time of the day.

3. Quest from Help Wanted board

Complete Demetrius or Willy's quest to get Red Snapper. (Image via ConcernedApe)

Keep an eye on the Help Wanted board outside Pierre's General Store. Occasionally, Demetrius or Willy may request gathering one to four Red Snappers as a fishing quest. These can appear randomly during summer, fall, or winter.

Check the Help Wanted board daily to see if there are any fishing quests. If you see a Red Snapper request, prioritize completing it, as it guarantees you'll catch the fish and earn a reward.

4. Obtaining through the Traveling Cart

Traveling Cart has a random chance to sell these fish for 150 to 1000 gold. (Image via ConcernedApe)

The Traveling Cart appears in Cindersap Forest every Friday and Sunday which has a chance to sell a Red Snapper in Stardew Valley. The fish can cost anywhere from 150 gold to 1000 gold so make sure to stock up on some resources.

Traveling Cart's stock is entirely random with no guarantee when the fish will make its appearance in the shop, so keep checking it. With some luck and persistence, you may get Red Snapper without needing to fish.

5. Searching in garbage cans

Garbage cans in Pelican Town have a very slim chance of dropping Red Snapper during summer. (Image via ConcernedApe)

With some luck, there is a chance to get Red Snapper in Stardew Valley through garbage cans scattered around Pelican Town.

Do note that this method is highly impractical because of the minuscule chance of success. However, it can be implemented alongside other methods for a chance to get Red Snapper in Stardew Valley passively.

