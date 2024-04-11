How to make Dehydrator in Stardew Valley

The Dehydrator in Stardew Valley is a prominent machine that you can use to convert your harvested fruits and mushrooms into more valuable goods. As the latest Stardew Valley 1.6 features more content, options, and enhancements, it brings exciting prospects for players to develop their farms. The Dehydrator is one of these new features that can significantly improve the gameplay experience.

This piece will extensively guide you if you are a new player seeking to discover how to get your hands on the Dehydrator in Stardew Valley.

How to make a Dehydrator in Stardew Valley

Purchase the Dehydrator recipe for 10000g (Image via ConcernedApe)

If you want a Dehydrator in Stardew Valley, make sure you have acquired the recipe from Pierre’s General Store in Pelican Town. However, the recipe is rather costly, especially for an early-game purchase.

The following are the items you need to make a Dehydrator:

10000g

30 Wood

2 Clay

1 Fire Quartz

Once you have collected all the required ingredients and have the Dehydrator on your Crafting tab in the menu, you can craft it. Notably, collecting clay in Stardew Valley can be quite tricky, if not done properly.

Another way to obtain this machine is through Mayor Lewis' prize machine as a reward. Furthermore, you can grow mushrooms in response to Demetrius' inquiry about the cave on your land. Subsequently, he will provide a Dehydrator as a free giveaway.

Best ways to use Dehydrator in Stardew Valley

You can sell Dehydrator's products to obtain gold. (Image via ConcernedApe)

Once you have placed the Dehydrator on your farm, you can place various products inside it and wait for them to dry further. After the products are ready, there are three possible options to deal with them. You can sell them, consume them, or offer them as gifts.

The following are the items you can make using a Dehydrator in Stardew Valley:

Dried Mushroom

Components : 5 mushrooms (any kind)

: 5 mushrooms (any kind) Time: 1 day

Dried Fruit

Components : 5 fruits (any kind)

: 5 fruits (any kind) Time: 1 day

Raisin

Components : 5 grapes

: 5 grapes Time: 1 day

You can sell Dried Mushrooms and Dried Fruit at Pierre’s General Store or in the shipping bin. Raisins are also valuable for selling, but it's worth noting that Evelyn loves this item and it would make an excellent gift.

That said, if you require more golds and want to improve your relationship with Evelyn, it might be better to use them for yourself to boost your energy and health instead of giving them away.

Check out other Stardew Valley guides:

Golden walnut locations || How to make silo || How to get carrot || Stardew Valley mods || All character birthdays ||