How to make silo in Stardew Valley

A silo in Stardew Valley is one of the important structures on a farm. These tall buildings serve as storage units for hay, which is a key resource for farmers who raise animals. In the absence of silos, players might face difficulties ensuring their cows and chickens are well-fed and contented, particularly during winter seasons.

This article will give you an extensive tutorial on how you can construct a silo in the Stardew Valley game.

How to make a silo in Stardew Valley

You can purchase a silo for 100g (Image via ConcernedApe)

The silo in Stardew Valley is one of the essential structures that you should buy at an early stage. It is affordable and requires fewer materials than most buildings in the game. Additionally, the silo makes it possible to have a reserve feed resource that will ensure good health for animals. It covers an area of 3x3 squares, so it does not take up much space.

The list of materials for creating a silo in Stardew Valley includes:

100 Gold

100 Stone

5 Copper bars

10 Clay

Robin, the carpenter’s shop owner, will build you a silo. Go to the shop when you have collected all the necessary ingredients. Notably, it will take two days to complete.

The most appropriate spot for a silo is usually near the edges or corners of the farmsteads that are far away from your daily routes and do not hinder your movement around a territory. Still, these points may differ as you may want to incorporate them into your farm layout.

Best ways to use Silo in Stardew Valley

Silo is essential to store hay in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe)

There are many ways in which you can add hay to a silo in Stardew Valley. Cutting grass on the farm using a scythe will yield one hay to the silo with a 50% chance (or 75% if cut with the Golden Scythe).

Hay in Stardew Valley is also obtained by cutting weeds using melee weapons enchanted with "Haymaker." In that case, there is a 33% chance of getting hay dropped into the silo.

The quantity of hay in any given silo can be as much as 240. You can interact with the silo to see the amount of hay at any moment. When you have more than one silo, it is displayed as a single total amount along with all of the farm’s storage capacity. Notably, the distance between the silo and the animal buildings does not affect the hay hoppers’ functioning.

With hay in the inventory, you can put that into the silo by pressing either the left or right mouse button while hovering over the silo. Moreover, you can also add hay to the silo by clicking on the hoppers.

