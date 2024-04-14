Stardew Valley Flower Dance guide: Location, how to participate, and more

Stardew Valley Flower Dance event fleshes out the life simulation aspect of the game. This event takes place during Spring and it celebrates love, similar to the real-life Valentine's Day. Among the many festivals in Stardew Valley, the Floral Dance allows you to spend quality time with your significant other in this indie game.

You might be looking forward to participating in this Spring festival in Stardew Valley and spending quality time with your significant others, but may not know how to. This guide will provide tips for the Stardew Valley Floral Dance event.

When does the Stardew Valley Flower Dance take place?

There are a variety of villagers whom you can ask (Image via ConcernedApe II Cozy Bird Gaming on YouTube)

The Flower Dance takes place on the 24th day of the Spring season in the game from 9 am to 2 pm. Similar to the Spirit's Eve and Stardew Valley Fair, this event also repeats every year so you don't miss out on the Flower Dance celebrations.

How to Participate in the Flower Dance event in Stardew Valley

Make sure to gift people or talk to them if you want to take them to the Stardew Valley Flower Dance (Image via ConcernedApe II Cozy Bird Gaming on YouTube)

Mayor Lewis will send you a letter informing you about the Stardew Valley Flower Dance event before it takes place. He will also say that if you can find a dance partner, you can participate in the event.

Getting the dance partner is the trickiest part, but it is something that you will have to do eventually in the game. You must raise your affection level with any NPC and date them once in the game if you want to make them your dance partner. Here are a few methods by which you can raise the affection level:

Talk to them regularly.

Give them at least two gifts that they like every week.

Help them in carrying out their chores.

Make choices that can affect your friendship positively during certain in-game events.

Once you get to a certain level of affection, you can take them out on a date and then approach them during the Flower Dance to become your dance partner. Your friendship level will achieve an entire Heart after the celebrations.

If you are married in Stardew Valley, you can dance with someone other than your spouse. However, this will cause your significant other to dance with someone else as well.

All Stardew Valley Flower Dance Shopping Booth items

The shopping booth contains some amazing seasonal goodies (Image via ConcernedApe II Cozy Bird Gaming on YouTube)

During the Stardew Valley Flower Dance event, you will have access to a shopping booth from where you can purchase limited items and recipes. Here is a list of all of them:

Seasonal Decor

Yellow Seasonal Plant

Pink Seasonal Plant

Tub o' Flowers

Tub o' Flowers Recipe

Daffodil

Rarecrow

Wall Flower

Dandelion

Small Wall Flower

Ceiling Leaves Variant 1

Ceiling Leaves Variant 2

