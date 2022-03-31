How to unlock the Reactor Core in COD Mobile

COD Mobile Season 3 has seen the addition of a new Operator Skill known as Reactor Core.

Reactor Core is an Operator Skill unlike any other in the mobile Call of Duty title. It lets players switch to a third-person perspective, which can have a wild advantage in a first-person shooter.

Players can obtain the Reactor Core Operator Skill by simply playing the game. It is a free Season 3 Battle Pass reward that unlocks when Tier 14 has been achieved.

How to unlock the Reactor Core Operator Skill in COD Mobile Season 3

The Battle Pass has been a staple of gaming for years now. Players can make a premium Battle Pass purchases and obtain great rewards such as blueprints, cosmetics, and even weapons.

COD Mobile Season 3, of course, introduced a new Battle Pass to the game that includes plenty of those mentioned above. It also consists of the highly anticipated Reactor Core Operator Skill.

If players want to spend money, they can buy Battle Pass tiers to reach level 14. Otherwise, playing in different modes, capturing objectives, leveling up guns, and much more will grant XP towards leveling up the Battle Pass.

What does Reactor Core do?

Some players are sure to call this new COD Mobile Operator Skill highly overpowered. While that may be the case, for now, it looks to be one of the craziest skills ever added to the game.

It will charge up over time like most Operator Skills do, and once that happens, players can activate it. This will put them in third-person mode, allowing them to shift their camera's view to see enemies approaching, even around corners.

Along with that, the Reactor Core weapon will be equipped. This emits thermal radiation within a 360-degree radius surrounding the player. It is marked by a circle of flames on the ground that deals damage and reduces max health.

The best part is that it can go through structures. Walls, doors, ceilings, and floors will all see radiation. That means players can take out an enemy in another room that hasn't spotted them yet.

That's not even all. It also provides a defensive boost to the user. They may be slowed down and take damage if it is used for more than three seconds consecutively. However, it is much harder for an enemy to kill you.

