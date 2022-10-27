How to unlock Reyes operator in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allowed its fans to get their hands on the game's Campaign a week before the actual release as part of the Early Access benefits for all that preordered the title. It allows users to unlock various rewards for use in the Special Ops and Multiplayer modes. These include Emblems, XP Boosts, Calling Cards, Operators, and more.

One of the Operators that caught people's eye was the base variant: Reyes. It was absent in the game's beta phase and has fans wanting to know more about this Canadian mercenary.

After concluding the beta phase on September 26, fans of the series have been ecstatic with the offerings and have been eagerly awaiting the title's final launch ever since.

This guide aims to assist gamers in the process of unlocking Operator Reyes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Everything that fans need to know about unlocking Operator Reyes in Modern Warfare 2

Operator Reyes in MW2 (Image via Activision)

As per Call of Duty's blog, Enzo Reyes is a former Canadian Special Operations Regiment (CSOR) member with a comprehensive knowledge of military history and small-team tactics. After lying about his age and forging signatures for selection, he butted heads with instructors before serving multiple tours in Al-Mazrah and Urzikstan, leaving in 2020 to join multi-national “deniable forces.”

He is now an Operator who belongs to the SpecGru faction in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.

Reyes in MW2 (Image via Activision)

To unlock this new Operator, players must start the Campaign and make their way through to mission 14. Upon completion of the fourteenth mission in the game, Operator Reyes will be unlocked for use in other available modes of MW2 along with Warzone 2.0.

Gamers can play through the Campaign at any level of difficulty as long as they successfully finish the fourteenth mission, Prison Break.

What are Operators in Modern Warfare 2?

Operators are playable characters who have backstories and special execution animations. Since Reyes wasn't present in the game's beta phase, he has fans intrigued. MW2 features 23 Operators at launch and 18 of them can be unlocked by completing various challenges available in the title's Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops modes.

All the rewards that can be unlocked through Modern Warfare 2's Campaign

All MW2 Campaign rewards (Image via Activision)

Apart from Reyes, several other rewards can be unlocked by completing Campaign missions. While it is not mandatory for fans to pre-order the title to avail these rewards, playing the campaign through Early Access enables players to flaunt their new Operators like Reyes and other items on Day One of the launch.

All items that can be unlocked by completing Campaign missions are:

Calling card: Soap’s Determination

Emblem: What’s Done Is Done

30-minute double XP token

30-minute double weapon XP token

Calling card: Chainlinked

Base Operator: Chuy

30-minute double XP token

30-minute double weapon XP token

Calling card: Gaz

Base Operator: Nova

1 hour double XP token

1-hour double weapon XP token

Calling card: Shadow Company Ops

Base Operator: Reyes

1 hour double XP token

1-hour double weapon XP token

Base Operator: Hutch

Union Guard weapon blueprint

This is all there is to know about unlocking Reyes in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on October 28 along with its Multiplayer and Special Ops modes for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X

