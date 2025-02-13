How to unlock Riccioli Islands in Wuthering Waves

Riccioli Islands is one of the new areas introduced in Wuthering Waves 2.1. It is a group of islands situated in the northern area of Rinascita. It is very easy to unlock the Riccioli Islands map, as it does not require to complete any previous quests. As long as you have reached Rinascita, you will be able to unlock the new area of Riccioli islands. Of course, it is recommended to have completed the main quests, but you can still unlock the area without having completed them.
This article provides information on how to unlock the newly released Riccioli Islands area in Wuthering Waves.
Guide on unlocking the Riccioli Islands map in Wuthering Waves
Once you have reached Rinascita, follow these steps in order to unlock the Riccioli Islands:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Step 1: Open the Events tab and navigate to the Old Man and the Whale event
From the events tab, go to the Old Man and the Whale event page. Unlock the event and select the "Limited-Time Rewards" option.
Once in the event rewards section, begin the Complete "Set Sail! Pro Angler!" task by clicking on "Go".
Step 2: Start the Set Sail! Pro Angler! quest
From the quests tab, begin the Set Sail! Pro Angler! quest. Navigate to the quest location and 'find the fisherman' as instructed. Click on the "Talk with the fisherman" option to begin the quest.
Step 3: Talk to the Gondolier and prepare to head for Riccioli Islands
After talking to the fisherman Ishmael, he will ask you to interact with the Gondolier in order to begin your journey to the Riccioli Islands. You can find the Gondolier directly opposite Ishmael. Head up to him and talk to him.
When he asks you if you are looking for a ride to Riccioli, click on the "That's me. Let's go" option. After a short cutscene plays out, you will reach Riccioli Islands and the area will be unlocked on the map for you.
Also read: Wuthering Waves Silent as a Falling Leaf quest guide
Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves news, updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.