How to unlock the Rockabilly outfit in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood features plenty of cosmetic customization options so that players can make their squad of Cleaners unique. The base game has been augmented by a substantial new update along with the Tunnels of Terror Expansion Pack, which dropped this month.

The Rockabilly outfit is the newest skin for Karlee, the purple-haired punk who made her way on her own before joining the Cleaners. The outfit drops with new costumes for each survivor, alongside the game's new content.

Unlocking the Rockabilly outfit in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood's newest cosmetic option for Karlee must be purchased from the Supply Lines section of Fort Hope. Though the outfit costs a reasonable amount, players will have to grind for a hefty sum to unlock it.

The Rockabilly outfit costs 13 Skull Totems and can be found in the Skull Totem Track of the Supply Line. Players will need to check back frequently to find the item they're looking for. This track refreshes every hour, so the Rockabilly outfit might not be there when the player checks in, so keep dropping by to find it.

Unfortunately, players will also have to buy all of the items that preceded the Rockabilly outfit. This inflates the cost from 13 Skull Totems to around 30. Buying out all four items at the right time will net the player a new skin, some new cards, a weapon, and whatever else fills the slot.

Earning Skull Totems in Back 4 Blood

Skull Totems are a new currency in Back 4 Blood, introduced with the recent Tunnels of Terror expansion. Subsequently, they can only be earned through another activity that's new to the update.

Back 4 Blood @back4blood If hugs aren't your thing, stay away from this guy. If hugs aren't your thing, stay away from this guy. https://t.co/RqXQ52GB5E

Ridden Hives are dangerous areas that can be encountered and entered at any of the game's levels. They spawn in with a glowing purple light and invite players to join and face a horde of enemies.

Once in a Ridden Hive, players can begin seeking out Skull Totems, which can only be found in these new nightmarish zones. The Skull Totem can be used as a weapon and must be carried until the end of the stage. It can be dropped and passed between players whenever necessary.

Skull Totems can be acquired in any Ridden Hive and in any difficulty setting. There's no shame in cranking Back 4 Blood's toughness down to Recruit to farm these items and buy what players want.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar