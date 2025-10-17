How to unlock Roto-Glide in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A introduces a brand-new gliding functionality to the franchise with the Roto-Glide extension for your Rotom Phone. By unlocking it, you can easily traverse between rooftops and uncover hidden secrets previously out of reach. However, before you can take the battle to the rooftops, you must first get the Roto-Glide feature, which is locked behind the main storyline.

This article covers exactly when, where, and how you can unlock the Roto-Glide in Pokemon Legends Z-A, and how to use it.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: How to unlock the Roto-Glide feature

Unlock Roto-Glide during the A Rogue Mega Beedril mission (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can unlock the Roto-Glide feature for your Rotom Phone in Pokemon Legends Z-A automatically during the 16th main mission, A Rogue Mega Beedrill. However, you should note that before you can proceed with it, you must first partake in the 15th main mission, A Job for Team MZ, which is a prerequisite quest. Once it is complete, follow the steps below to move forward with unlocking the Roto-Glide:

Meet your rival behind Hotel Z in Lumiose City, as marked on your mini-map, for the A Rogue Mega Beedril quest. A short cutscene will ensue here where your rival calls you to the rooftop. Interact with the ladder close by to reach the roof. This is where your rival (either Taunie or Urbaine) will introduce you to the new gliding mechanic. After a brief dialogue sequence, they will install the gliding feature in your Rotom Phone, officially activating Roto-Glide for your character. Afterward, you will be prompted to glide between nearby rooftops using Roto-Glide as a test. Successfully doing so will complete the unlock sequence, following which you can begin to use Roto-Glide freely in exploration.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: How to use the Roto-Glide feature

How to use Roto-Glide (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Making use of the new Roto-Glide feature is quite simple. All you must do is hold-press the A button on your Nintendo Switch 2 after jumping from a certain height. Doing so will let you glide across areas and slow your descent. However, it is important to note that the Roto-Glide will not activate if the height is too low, restricting its usage to rooftops and other such areas.

