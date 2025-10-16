How to defeat Rogue Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The Rogue Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Legends Z-A is a powerful foe that you will need to defeat. It has multiple weaknesses against different elements but features only two types of attacks. You can battle this evolved Pokemon with ease by figuring out its fatal points and observing the attack patterns. Moreover, having the perfect Pokemon to exploit its weaknesses is another crucial part of the entire battle.
This article will highlight the best way to eliminate the Rogue Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
How to take down Rogue Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Legends Z-A
You can find the Rogue Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Legends Z-A at a rooftop East of Cafe Classe. This is located in the Vert District, and you will need to parkour through the roofs of the buildings to reach and challenge this enemy.
Here is everything you need to know to be able to defeat the Rogue Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Legends Z-A:
Weaknesses
- Fire
- Flying
- Psychic
- Rock
Resistances
- Bug
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Grass
- Poison
Attacks
- Summon: The Rogue Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Legends Z-A will summon some Kakunas during the fight and continue to do so when its HP drops. These are Bug type enemies and are weak against Fire and Flying.
- Poison Jab: The Rogue Mega Beedrill will charge toward your location and stop after a certain distance.
- Lunge: The Pokemon can launch a quick stab attack to deal damage.
Beating Rogue Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Legends Z-A
You can use Charizard for the most effective attack against this enemy. It has the ability to fly and attack Beedril without any obstructions while using the Fire attacks. This will help you stack up damage quite quickly and chip away at Beedrill’s total HP. Use the Fire Blast attack at the start to start strong in the battle and transition to Air Slash and Flamethrower to build up the amount of outgoing damage.
Camerupt is another good choice for this battle, which has both Rock and Fire attacks. Launch its abilities and reserve the hardest-hitting skills, Rock Slide and Lava Flume, for the last. This will make it possible for you to increase critical hits with Focus Energy, making the most out of the high damage skills.
After dealing a lot of damage to the Rogue Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Legends Z-A, it will fly up in the battle and then start glowing. Shortly after, a swarm of missiles will be launched with a lock on you. Dodging these hits is crucial to remaining in the fight and finishing the battle with a few more combos. You can also choose to recall your fighters from the battlefield and run around to avoid as much damage as possible.
Make sure to carry around some antidotes in your inventory for this fight. This item will help you and your Pokemon to get rid of the Poisoned status effect during the fight. Simply pause the game when you need to use the antidote and use it from your item list.
Rewards
Once you have defeated the Rogue Mega Beedrill in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you will receive the Beedillite Mega Stone. This item can be used to evolve your own Beedrill to bolster your team and increase attack power.
