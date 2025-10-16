Can you ride Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

No, it is not possible to ride Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Wherever you travel within Lumiose City, the area where this game is set, you must go on foot. The character movement speed is fast enough and there are plenty of interactions within the city that will make the process worth your while.It was revealed in the second version of the Teraleaks that took place a couple of days ago that Ride Pokemon were originally meant to be a part of Pokemon Legends Z-A. However, the idea was scrapped during the development process. In the final version of the game that came out on October 15, 2025, it is not possible to ride creatures in Pokemon Legends Z-A.All travel options in Pokemon Legends Z-AThe most basic way to go from one place to another in Legends Z-A is to go on foot. If you want to save time, teleporting is also an option. There are two ways to go about this.Lumi Cab (Image via TPC)To go to places you have already been to, you can simply open the map and click on the respective spot, and you will be immediately teleported there. Alternatively, you can use the Lumi Cab Service, which charges you 710 Pokedollars per use. These vehicles can be found across Lumiose City and can even take you to places you have not visited.What Pokemon ride features were meant to be part of Pokemon Legends Z-A?According to leaked information shared by @CentroLeaks, creatures like Talonflame and Lucario were meant to provide travel buffs while being ridden. Talonflame was supposed to allow the player to glide some distance while riding Lucario would allow the player character to parkour across the roofs of Lumiose City.Keep exploring Lumiose City in Legends Z-A to discover the secrets of the city and make the most out of this new style of experiencing the world of Pokemon.You can also check out the Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex, list of available items, special evolutions, and new Mega Evolution stats.