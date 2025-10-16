All special evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 16, 2025 13:30 GMT
Special Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Malamar is obtained via special evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Legends Z-A has an extensive Pokedex, and knowing about special evolutions will help you complete the list faster. While most Pocket Monsters evolve by leveling up, some require going a step further. This includes trading, using evolution items, and so on.

This article contains the list of all the special evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A and how you can get them.

All special evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A, and how to get them

NameEvolves fromHow to evolve
RoseradeRoseliaShiny Stone
FlorgesFloetteShiny Stone
PangoroPancham
At level 32 if the player has a Dark-type Pokemon in their party
RaichuPikachuThunder Stone
AlakazamKadabraTrade evolution
GengarHaunterTrade evolution
AegislashDoubladeDusk Stone
SimisagePansageLeaf Stone
SimisearPansearFire Stone
SimipourPanpourWater Stone
GalladeKirlia (Male)Dawn Stone
AromatisseSpritzee
Traded when holding a Sachet
SlurpuffSwirlix
Traded when holding a Whipped Dream
VaporeonEeveeWater Stone
JolteonEeveeThunder Stone
FlareonEeveeFire Stone
EspeonEevee
Leveled up during the day with high friendship with a Sun Shard in the player's bag
UmbreonEevee
Leveled up at night with high friendship with a Moon Shard in the player's bag
LeafeonEeveeLeaf Stone
GlaceonEeveeIce Stone
SylveonEevee
Leveled up knowing a Fairy-type move with high friendship
MachampMachokeTrade evolution
LucarioRiolu
Leveld up with high friendship
SlowkingSlowpoke
Traded while holding a King's Rock
Galarian SlowbroGalarian SlowpokeGalarica Cuff
Galarian SlowkingGalarian SlowpokeGalarica Wreath
EelektrossEelektrik Thunder Stone
MalamarInkay
Leveled up starting level 30, while the game system is held upside-down or when the Joy-Con 2 controllers are attached upside down on the Switch 2
GoodraSliggoo
Leveled up starting level 50, while it is raining in the overworld
Hisuian GoodraHisuian Sliggoo
Leveled up starting level 50, while it is raining in the overworld
FroslassSnoruntDawn Stone
ScizorScyther
Traded while holding a Metal Coat
TrevenantPhantumpTrade evolution
ChandelureLampantDusk Stone
TyrantrumTyrunt
Leveled up during the day starting level 39
AurorusAmaura
Leveled up during the night starting level 39
SteelixOnix
Traded while holding a Metal Coat
GourgeistPumpkabooTrade evolution
We will post an article on how you can get the various evolution items in Pokemon Legends Z-A soon.

Meanwhile, you can check out the Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex, list of available items, and new Mega Evolution stats.

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
