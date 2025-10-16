Pokemon Legends Z-A has an extensive Pokedex, and knowing about special evolutions will help you complete the list faster. While most Pocket Monsters evolve by leveling up, some require going a step further. This includes trading, using evolution items, and so on.

Ad

This article contains the list of all the special evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A and how you can get them.

All special evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A, and how to get them

Name Evolves from How to evolve Roserade Roselia Shiny Stone Florges Floette Shiny Stone Pangoro Pancham At level 32 if the player has a Dark-type Pokemon in their party Raichu Pikachu Thunder Stone Alakazam Kadabra Trade evolution Gengar Haunter Trade evolution Aegislash Doublade Dusk Stone Simisage Pansage Leaf Stone Simisear Pansear Fire Stone Simipour Panpour Water Stone Gallade Kirlia (Male) Dawn Stone Aromatisse Spritzee Traded when holding a Sachet Slurpuff Swirlix Traded when holding a Whipped Dream Vaporeon Eevee Water Stone Jolteon Eevee Thunder Stone Flareon Eevee Fire Stone Espeon Eevee Leveled up during the day with high friendship with a Sun Shard in the player's bag Umbreon Eevee Leveled up at night with high friendship with a Moon Shard in the player's bag Leafeon Eevee Leaf Stone Glaceon Eevee Ice Stone Sylveon Eevee Leveled up knowing a Fairy-type move with high friendship Machamp Machoke Trade evolution Lucario Riolu Leveld up with high friendship Slowking Slowpoke Traded while holding a King's Rock Galarian Slowbro Galarian Slowpoke Galarica Cuff Galarian Slowking Galarian Slowpoke Galarica Wreath Eelektross Eelektrik Thunder Stone Malamar Inkay Leveled up starting level 30, while the game system is held upside-down or when the Joy-Con 2 controllers are attached upside down on the Switch 2 Goodra Sliggoo Leveled up starting level 50, while it is raining in the overworld Hisuian Goodra Hisuian Sliggoo Leveled up starting level 50, while it is raining in the overworld Froslass Snorunt Dawn Stone Scizor Scyther Traded while holding a Metal Coat Trevenant Phantump Trade evolution Chandelure Lampant Dusk Stone Tyrantrum Tyrunt Leveled up during the day starting level 39 Aurorus Amaura Leveled up during the night starting level 39 Steelix Onix Traded while holding a Metal Coat Gourgeist Pumpkaboo Trade evolution

Ad

Trending

We will post an article on how you can get the various evolution items in Pokemon Legends Z-A soon.

Meanwhile, you can check out the Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex, list of available items, and new Mega Evolution stats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨