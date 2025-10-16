Pokemon Legends Z-A has an extensive Pokedex, and knowing about special evolutions will help you complete the list faster. While most Pocket Monsters evolve by leveling up, some require going a step further. This includes trading, using evolution items, and so on.
Ad
This article contains the list of all the special evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A and how you can get them.
All special evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A, and how to get them
Name
Evolves from
How to evolve
Roserade
Roselia
Shiny Stone
Florges
Floette
Shiny Stone
Pangoro
Pancham
At level 32 if the player has a Dark-type Pokemon in their party
Raichu
Pikachu
Thunder Stone
Alakazam
Kadabra
Trade evolution
Gengar
Haunter
Trade evolution
Aegislash
Doublade
Dusk Stone
Simisage
Pansage
Leaf Stone
Simisear
Pansear
Fire Stone
Simipour
Panpour
Water Stone
Gallade
Kirlia (Male)
Dawn Stone
Aromatisse
Spritzee
Traded when holding a Sachet
Slurpuff
Swirlix
Traded when holding a Whipped Dream
Vaporeon
Eevee
Water Stone
Jolteon
Eevee
Thunder Stone
Flareon
Eevee
Fire Stone
Espeon
Eevee
Leveled up during the day with high friendship with a Sun Shard in the player's bag
Umbreon
Eevee
Leveled up at night with high friendship with a Moon Shard in the player's bag
Leafeon
Eevee
Leaf Stone
Glaceon
Eevee
Ice Stone
Sylveon
Eevee
Leveled up knowing a Fairy-type move with high friendship
Machamp
Machoke
Trade evolution
Lucario
Riolu
Leveld up with high friendship
Slowking
Slowpoke
Traded while holding a King's Rock
Galarian Slowbro
Galarian Slowpoke
Galarica Cuff
Galarian Slowking
Galarian Slowpoke
Galarica Wreath
Eelektross
Eelektrik
Thunder Stone
Malamar
Inkay
Leveled up starting level 30, while the game system is held upside-down or when the Joy-Con 2 controllers are attached upside down on the Switch 2
Goodra
Sliggoo
Leveled up starting level 50, while it is raining in the overworld
Hisuian Goodra
Hisuian Sliggoo
Leveled up starting level 50, while it is raining in the overworld
Froslass
Snorunt
Dawn Stone
Scizor
Scyther
Traded while holding a Metal Coat
Trevenant
Phantump
Trade evolution
Chandelure
Lampant
Dusk Stone
Tyrantrum
Tyrunt
Leveled up during the day starting level 39
Aurorus
Amaura
Leveled up during the night starting level 39
Steelix
Onix
Traded while holding a Metal Coat
Gourgeist
Pumpkaboo
Trade evolution
Ad
Trending
We will post an article on how you can get the various evolution items in Pokemon Legends Z-A soon.
Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.