How to unlock the Rushdown Hammer in Halo Infinite

Everyone loves the Gravity Hammer in Halo Infinite, so getting the Rushdown Hammer is a priority for many playing through the campaign. The Gravity Hammer already wreaks havoc without any boosters, but the Rushdown Hammer brings the powerful melee weapon to a new level against the Banished.

Like every other variant in Halo Infinite, the Rushdown Hammer is not a new weapon, but instead a different upgrade of the Gravity Hammer. These variants take some effort to acquire, but they offer much better stats in most cases, such as increased speed in the case of the Rushdown Hammer. However, players need to take out a target before they can wield it.

Where to find the Rushdown Hammer in the Halo Infinite campaign

Before looking for the Rushdown Hammer in Halo Infinite, players should make sure they have progressed past the 'Pelican Down' mission in the main story. Completing this step will open up more opportunities on the map, which includes the chance to get the Gravity Hammer variant.

Like many other variants, the Rushdown Hammer is tied to a high value target. When a player takes an FOB in a given area, a high value target will be marked by a red crosshair symbol. The target that contains the Rushdown Hammer is named En 'Geddon and is located on the southeastern corner of the Zeta Halo Ring. For an easy point of reference, players can teleport to FOB Hotel if they own the area.

Once the players are located in the area, they will need to fight En 'Geddon himself as he wields the Rushdown Hammer in battle. He will be accompanied by his soldiers, so players should prepare themselves before they make their way to the high value target.

Equipping the Rushdown Hammer in Halo Infinite

Claim weapons at an FOB (Image via Microsoft)

Any time players earn a weapon variant in Halo Infinite, they can pick the weapon up off of the slain boss. However, it will eventually run out of ammo. However, there is no need to worry, because infinite versions of the variants can be claimed.

As long as players own an FOB, they can fast travel to the spot and interact with the weapons locker. Players can then scroll through the options and select the Rushdown Hammer if that's what they want next. There are plenty of weapon options to utilize in the Halo Infinite campaign.

Edited by Siddharth Satish