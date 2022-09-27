How to unlock the secret cow level in Diablo 2

The secret cow level in Diablo 2 isn't really a secret anymore. What started as a rumor back in the original installment of Diablo turned into reality with the second installment of the series. To make things more interesting, the secret cow level is present in Diablo 2 Resurrected, so that even the new generation of enthusiasts can take a trip to the depths of the underworld to fight, well, cows!

While this level might sound like a huge gag, it is a nice place to farm for treasure. It's also the only place in the game where players can get their hands on the Cow King's Leathers. This armor set doesn't amount to much in the game, but it's good to have it as a trophy.

That said, here's how players can access the secret cow level in Diablo 2.

How to enter the secret cow level in Diablo 2?

Before players can try to access this bovine haven, they will have to have completed the game and defeated the final boss, which in this case, is Baal. Other than defeating this big bad demon, players will have to pick up a few other items required to open a gateway to a place also dubbed the Moo Moo Farm.

The first item that players would require is the Hordraic Cube. It is an essential item in the game, so players will be able to collect it as they progress. The Hordraic Cube can be found during Act 2 of the game. While exploring the Hall of the Dead Level 3, they will come across Bloodwitch the Wild and her pack guarding a chest. The Hordraic Cube is inside this chest, and players will have to defeat the Super Unique Huntress and the pack to collect the item.

Another important item is Wirt's Leg, which can be found where players saved Decard Cairn in Tristam during Act 1. It's not unnatural to miss this item early on in the game, so players can easily head back to the area by making their way to Cairns Stones in Stony Fields, and then taking the portal from there to Tristam. Wirt's Leg can be looted from the poor Peg-Legged Boy's corpse.

The final piece of the puzzle is a Town Scroll. Each and every Act's town has a magic vendor from whom the item can be purchased.

With all these items in their bag, players will now have to make their way to Rogue Encampment and then transmute the Town Scroll and Wirt's Leg in the Hordraic Cube. Players can transmute the items anywhere, but the portal only opens up in the Rogue Encampment, so it's just easier to perform the transmutation at the encampment itself.

Once the transmutation is complete, a red portal should open up at the Rogue Encampment itself. Players can then jump into the portal to face the Cow King and his bovine army from hell!

While the overall mechanics and the mission remain the same across Diablo 2 and Diablo 2: Resurrected, Blizzard Entertainment did tweak the level slightly in the latter. In the earlier game, players could farm this level once in one difficulty. Meaning, if a player enters Moo Moo Farm on Normal difficulty, the only way they would be able to enter it again is by beating the game on a higher difficulty.

With Diablo 2: Resurrected, players can enter this area as many times as they want based on the difficulty they're currently in. This is a boon to many players as this happens to be the best farming spot in the game.

