How to unlock Spider-Man's Spider-Punk 2099 skin in Marvel Rivals

The Spider-Man's Spider-Punk 2099 skin in Marvel Rivals is one of the latest additions to the cosmetics collection in the game. The outfit is inspired by punk rock and was first featured in the Amazing Spider-Man (Vol. 3) comic issue of 2014.

Here's everything you need to know about unlocking the Spider-Punk 2099 skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to get the Spider-Man Spider-Punk 2099 skin in Marvel Rivals

The Spider-Punk 2099 skin is currently available for purchase in the featured section of the Marvel Rivals item shop. You can buy the standalone costume for 2,000 Units or the complete bundle, which includes additional cosmetic items, for a discounted price of 2,200 Units.

The complete Spider-Man Spider-Punk 2099 Bundle consists of the following items:

Spider-Punk 2099 Costume

MVP Animation

Emote

Nameplate

Graffiti Spray

This skin will remain in the shop for one week before being rotated out. It may return later but most likely without the discount, so players interested in it should get it now.

Here's a step-by-step guide to purchasing the cosmetic:

Launch Marvel Rivals and head to the Store from the main menu.

from the main menu. Go to the Featured section and find the Spider-Punk 2099 skin.

section and find the Spider-Punk 2099 skin. Click on it and select the yellow button displaying its price.

displaying its price. Confirm the purchase. The skin will automatically be added to your inventory.

If you don’t have enough Units, you will be automatically redirected to purchase Lattice with real money. Lattice can then be converted into Units (1 Lattice = 1 Unit).

Here are the current prices of Lattice in Marvel Rivals:

100 Lattice – $0.99

– $0.99 500 Lattice – $4.99

– $4.99 1,000 Lattice – $9.99

– $9.99 2,180 Lattice – $19.99

– $19.99 5,680 Lattice – $49.99

– $49.99 11,680 Lattice – $99.99

To buy the Spider-Punk 2099 standalone costume (2,000 Units), you’ll need to purchase the 2,180 Lattice pack for $19.99.

