How to unlock Super Wall Breaker in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans has consistently ranked in the top five mobile games because it is regularly updated with new characters, troops, heroes, and other features. One of the most recent troop upgrades is Super Troop, which is a supercharged version of the ordinary Dark Elixir and Elixir troops.

Super Troops can be unlocked for a temporary period of three days by paying 25,000 Dark Elixir or by utilizing a Super Potion, one of the most recent Magic Items. One of the most used Super Troops in Clash of Clans is the Super Wall Breaker.

All about the Super Wall Breaker in Clash of Clans

It is a Super Troop based on the Wall Breaker. Once the Wall Breaker reaches level 7, the Super Wall Breaker can be unlocked by boosting it. The in-game description of the Super Wall Breaker is:

"Who knew that rolling was so much superior to running? Super Wall Breakers use pre-ignited bombs that blow up under all circumstances! No more duds!"

The Super Wall Breaker is a more powerful variant of the Wall Breaker that travels on a big barrel bomb. It moves a little faster than a regular Wall Breaker and can deal a little more damage. Its Mega Bomb ability ensures that its bomb will go off whether or not it strikes its target. The ability's damage is powerful enough to destroy any relative level wall in a single strike.

Damage is dealt by the Super Wall Breaker in two ways. It deals normal damage through an attack and also deals damage when it is destroyed. When the Super Wall Breaker reaches its target, it deals both types of damage at the same time. However, if it is destroyed before it reaches its target, it only deals the damage it does when destroyed.

A Super Wall Breaker can deal damage of 12,520 to walls when destroyed, and costs 9,600 Elixir to train. Super Wall Breakers favor Walls above all other targets, and will entirely overlook any building or enemy troop.

Unlock the Super Wall Breaker in Clash of Clans

Unlock the Super Wall Breaker by following the steps below:

To unlock the Super Wall Breaker, players must upgrade Town Hall to level 11.

Upgrade the Wall Breakers to level 7, which is required for them to be boosted.

A Super Potion or 25000 Dark Elixir is required to boost the Wall Breaker, which boosts the Wall Breakers for three days.

Players can use Super Wall Breakers for three days after they've been enhanced.

They can add these to their Clash of Clans army and start utilizing them right away.

Finally, Super Wall Breakers is one of the strongest Super Troops in Clash of Clans, and they can help players perform a number of ground attacks like GoWiPe and BoWiBa. To win battles, players should make sure to add Super Wall Breakers to their army composition.

