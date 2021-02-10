How to unlock the Theater Mechanicus event in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has finally introduced the Lantern Rite event to the game with new story quests and challenges.

The Theater Mechanicus event is one of those challenges that does not show up in the menu for instant participation. This article will explain how to unlock the Theater Mechanicus event and participate in it.

Ruijin from Liyue Harbor has invented a new tabletop game known as "Theater Mechanicus." Taking advantage of the Lantern Rite period, she would like to get more feedback from players...



Genshin Impact: How to unlock Theater Mechanicus event

To be eligible for the Theater Mechanicus event in Genshin Impact, players must complete "The Origin of the Lanterns" and "Liyue: Theater Mechanicus" quests first. The Origin Of Lights, being the first stage of the Festive Fever, will be available till 28th February.

There will be no story key required to play this quest during this period. In this quest, players can get their hands on Xiao's combat mechanism with his Bane of All Evil mode throughout the domain. Upon completing the quests, another mini quest, "Liyue: Theater Mechanicus," will show up in the quest menu.

Players can interact with Ruijin at the marked location in Liyue Harbor to proceed to the Theater Mechanicus minigame. After defeating three waves of enemies, the mini game will be successfully completed.

In this challenge, players won't be able to deal damage to the enemies directly. By only utilizing the defense towers to form elemental reactions, players have to stop the mentioned number of enemies from escaping the arena.

Ruijin's location: Theater Mechanicus quest can be started here (Image via Mihoyo)

During the 1st stage, players will only be able to unlock three stages of the Theater Mechanicus challenge with four difficulty levels. A maximum of 1200 Veneficus Sigils can be acquired at this stage by completing the challenges. Genshin Impact's Veneficus Sigils can be used to upgrade the Veneficus defense Mechanicus to deal more DMG to the enemies.

The challenges require one Xiao Lantern per attempt, which is nonrefundable if the player fails to complete the task. In the later stages, players will be able to unlock six stages of the Theater Mechanicus challenge, with six difficulty levels. There is also a special mode, which can be accessed by completing the other two stages of Festive Fever in Genshin Impact.

